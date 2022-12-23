Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have enquired about Dusan Vlahovic; Declan Rice to leave West Ham United in 2023, and more - December 23, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to put their best foot forward when their season resumes next week. Graham Potter’s wards lock horns with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday (December 27).

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the Blues have enquired about Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United next year, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 23, 2022.

Chelsea have enquired about Dusan Vlahovic, says Ben Jacobs

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have enquired about Dusan Vlahovic's availability, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Serbian striker is unsettled at Juventus and could be on his way out of the club. The Blues are searching for a new No. 9 to address their misfiring attack and have found their man in the 22-year-old.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @JacobsBen “It’s actually Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, making the inquiries [for Dusan Vlahovic] at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well." “It’s actually Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, making the inquiries [for Dusan Vlahovic] at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well."- @JacobsBen

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Vlahovic’s ongoing groin issue could affect any move in January.

“It’s actually Chelsea, from a Premier League point of view, making the inquiries at this point, and we know that they need a striker as well. But I think everybody chasing Vlahovic needs to understand, is January possible, first and foremost, and then if it isn’t, what do they need to do to persuade him to move to the Premier League in January? And what can clubs learn from the Arsenal situation?” said Jacobs.

He added:

“And also, what is his injury situation? Because right now, if you get him in January, he’s got a groin problem that is still under investigation. But Chelsea are looking a bit more seriously at him and obviously a number of other strikers because of the Armando Broja situation.”

Vlahovic has appeared 15 times for the Bianconeri this season across competitions, registering seven goals and two assists.

Declan Rice likely to leave West Ham United, says Simon Phillips

Declan Rice has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Declan Rice could leave West Ham United next summer, according to Simon Phillips.

The English midfielder is a long-term target for Chelsea, who're looking to revamp their midfield in 2023. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both likely to leave the club, so Potter is eager for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Rice is the preferred choice for the role, with the Blues eager to usher in a new era by building a team around the 23-year-old. In his column for Caught Offside, Phillips said that the Hammers are now willing to let their prized asset leave.

“Obviously as we have heard numerous times now and from many other sources, Chelsea will target Declan Rice in the summer. A source expects Chelsea to ‘come in big for Rice’ in the summer, but also, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have made their interest known to the player and West Ham,” said Phillips.

He added:

“He’s not signing an extension with West Ham, and this will be the summer that he finally asks to leave. West Ham are ready to take offers.”

Rice has registered one goal and two assists from 20 games across competitions for West Ham United this season.

Blues planning Bosman move for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could be on the move next summer.

The Blues are planning to move for Milan Skriniar if he fails to sign an extension with Inter Milan, according to Calciomercato via The Chelsea Chronicle.

The Slovakian defender is in the final year of his contract with the Nerazzurri. The Serie A giants are yet to tie the player down to a new deal, prompting interest from clubs around the continent.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are ‘ready to step in’ and make a move for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar should he be available on a free transfer in the summer.



{Calciomercato via Sport Witness} Chelsea are ‘ready to step in’ and make a move for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar should he be available on a free transfer in the summer.{Calciomercato via Sport Witness}

The Blues are also among the list of his suitors. Potter is looking to further strengthen his backline following the struggles of Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese is yet to find his feet at Stamford Bridge since arriving at the club this summer.

With Thiago Silva also in the final phase of his career, Skriniar could be a fabulous addition to the squad. The London giants are ready to lap him up should the 27-year-old be available next summer. However, there’s likely to be intense competition for the Slovakian’s signature.

Poll : 0 votes