Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues extend Nicolas Jackson deal, club pushing for Ben Chilwell exit, and more - September 2, 2024

Chelsea have suffered a topsy-turvy start to the Enzo Maresca era so far. The Italian manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer and has registered two wins, two defeats, and one draw across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have extended Nicolas Jackson's stay at the club. Elsewhere, the London giants are desperate to cash in on Ben Chilwell this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from September 2, 2024.

Chelsea extend Nicolas Jackson deal, says David Ornstein

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea have extended Nicolas Jackson's contract until 2033, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein. The Blues consider the Senegalese a key component of their attack and he remains an integral part of their future plans.

Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal last summer and endured a topsy-turvy campaign. He registered 17 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions. However, he has hit a higher gear this season, registering two goals and one assist from four games.

The 23-year-old was already under contract with the London giants until 2031, but they have now opted to add two more years to his deal. The player has already agreed to their proposal and an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Blues pushing for Ben Chilwell exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are eager to offload Ben Chilwell in the coming days, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English left-back is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge at the moment and has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Chilwell has missed 100 games due to various knocks since the start of the 2021-22 campaign and the Blues have now run out of patience. With the transfer window still open in some countries, they are trying to move him on in the coming days.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Brentford were interested in the player in the final days of the transfer window.

“There could be movements for Ben Chilwell, for sure. I have no information so far – I’m only told that Brentford called in the final two or three days of the window to understand the situation but it never led to anything concrete or advanced,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Now there are other markets open and Chelsea are still keen on finding a solution for Chilwell if they can.”

Chilwell was also linked with Manchester United this summer, but the Red Devils opted against a move.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Victor Osimhen situation

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea put in a great effort to secure the services of Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues had identified the Nigerian striker as a priority target early this summer and were engaged in lengthy talks to secure his services.

The London giants allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Napoli on a permanent deal this summer and wanted Osimhen as his replacement. The 25-year-old is among the most feared strikers in the world right now and was apparently open to a move to Stamford Bridge as well.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Osimhen turned down a number of proposals from the London giants this summer.

“A Chelsea delegation had been in Italy trying to reach an agreement with Osimhen – they spent a long time working to reach an agreement with the player. There were several add-ons and bonuses to make their proposal higher, whilst keeping in line with Financial Fair Play, but their proposal still wasn’t close to the €11-12m net salary of Osimhen at Napoli,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I think in the end Chelsea made five or six proposals, and one final one at 10pm, but again it was not even close, and so the deal collapsed. This was the Osimhen case, with Chelsea trying until the end, and at one point confident about getting the deal done because Napoli had no other option to sell to, but in the end Osimhen said no to their contract proposal."

Romano added that the Nigerian's relationship with Napoli is completely broken and his situation will be reassessed at the turn of the year.

“At the moment, the expectation is for Osimhen to remain out of the Napoli squad until the January window. Then I’m not able to predict the future…if they will find a way to fix this situation, we see. But at the moment the relationship is completely broken and in January his future will be re-assessed,” wrote Romano.

Chelsea could return for Osimhen in January, given that they haven't signed an established striker in the summer.

