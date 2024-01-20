Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Alphonso Davies; Inter Milan want Trevoh Chalobah, and more - January 20, 2024

Chelsea will be determined to get their tactics right when they face Middlesbrough on January 23 in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinal. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to reach the final.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on midfielder Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 20, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could be on the move this year.

Chelsea are interested in Alphonso Davies, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Blues are struggling to deal with issues at the left-back position this season. Ben Chilwell has missed much of the campaign with a hamstring injury and only recently returned to full fitness. However, his injury history is emerging as a concern for the club.

To exacerbate matters, Marc Cucurella is sidelined with ankle problems since December and is likely to be out of action for a while. Pochettino allowed Ian Maatsen to join Borussia Dortmund on loan this month.

The London giants believe Davies could help solve their issues in the position. The Canadian’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The Bavarians could be forced to offload Davies this summer if he continues to stall an extension. However, the Blues face competition from Real Madrid for the player’s services.

Inter Milan want Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah has admirers at Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are long-term admirers of Trevoh Chalobah, according to journalist Bobby Vincent.

The English defender rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and was once tipped to for a great future. However, things have not gone according to plans for Chalobah at Chelsea, as he finds himself a long-way down the pecking order under Pochettino. The 24-year-old is sidelined with thigh problems and hasn’t kicked a ball this year.

On the Si Phillips Talks Chelsea podcast, Vincent said that the Blues are likely to let the player leave for €35 million.

“Fulham are interested, and they’ve enquired about him. I’ve also heard that Inter Milan are still interested and they have been for a while. I was speaking to someone at Stamford Bridge after the Fulham win, and they were saying Inter Milan still really like him and wouldn’t rule him out.

"Chelsea are more than happy to get a decent fee. They’d be asking for in the region of £35 million,” said Vincent.

Chalobah’s contract with the London giants expires in 2028.

Blues ready to offload Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Conor Gallagher this month, according to Football London.

The English midfielder wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, despite the rising interest in his services. However, his contract expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. The 23-year-old has been a first-team regular under Pochettino, appearing in 26 games, starting all but two of them.

The Argentinean manager trusts the player and even handed him the armband in absence of regular captain Reece James. Pochettino wants Gallagher to continue his association with the Blues, with the player not looking to leave either.

However, some members of the club hierarchy believe that a departure is a logical outcome. Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the situation, with their boss Ange Postecoglou apparently a fan of the 23-year-old.