Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Antoine Griezmann; club backed to sign Manchester City ace, and more - June 1, 2024

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League, 28 points behind champions Manchester City. The Blues have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino and are eyeing multiple changes ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann. Elsewhere, the club could move for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 1, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Antoine Griezmann

Chelsea are planning to bring Antoine Griezmann to Stamford Bridge, according to Fichajes. The French forward has been in fine form for Atletico Madrid once again this season, registering 24 goals and eight assists in 48 appearances across competitions.

The player's contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2026, but speculation is ripe regarding his future ahead of the summer. Multiple clubs are eyeing the 33-year-old with interest, including the Blues.

The London giants are likely to invest in a new forward this year amid the struggles of their current crop. The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have struggled for form, while Raheem Sterling's future is uncertain. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson hasn't lived up to the billing either.

Chelsea would prefer to target a younger forward, as has been the norm, but could be tempted to move for Griezmann. The Frenchman's ability to lead the line as well as operate on the wings could make him an enticing option for the Blues. The 33-year-old also has the experience and expertise to transform their attack.

Blues backed to sign Stefan Ortega by journalist

Chelsea could be interested in Stefan Ortega, according to journalist Dean Jones. The German goalkeeper has been an able deputy to Ederson at Manchester City this season, registering eight clean sheets from 20 appearances. Recent reports have suggested that the player is considering his options ahead of the summer.

The Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper, with Robert Sanchez failing to impress. Kepa Arrizabalaga is unlikely to stay once he returns from his loan spell at Real Madrid.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the London giants could have Ortega on their wishlist to address their goalkeeper conundrum.

“Ortega thinks he is good enough to be their number one and is willing to back himself in that sense. I think a few clubs will have an eye on his situation right now to see how conversations go around a new contract," said Jones.

He continued:

“There are even a few whispers he could be on Chelsea’s list as they consider targets who already have some Premier League experience.”

Ortega's contract with the Citizens runs till 2025, so he could be available for a reduced fee this year.

Enzo Maresca advised to stop Conor Gallagher sale

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has advised incoming manager Enzo Maresca to keep Conor Gallagher. The Leicester City manager is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement, as reported by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Gallagher's future remains up in the air, with the player set to enter the final year of his contract this summer. The Englishman was an integral part of Pochettino's setup this season, but the Blues are apparently willing to let him go. Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are keen to bring him across London.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cole stressed Gallagher's importance to Chelsea on and off the pitch.

“If I was sitting in front of the Chelsea owners, I would be telling them that Conor is arguably the most important player in the dressing room. Before you even talk about what he does on the pitch, he understands the club," said Cole.

He continued:

“During the difficult times you see what a player is worth and Conor was always there and available and driving the team on.

"I think it’s vital for the club to keep him, I’ll admit I don’t understand the financial side of it but purely from a football point of view, he’s in the top three most important players in the dressing room.”

No Blues player registered more than the 24-year-old's 50 appearances across competitions this season, while he also chipped in with seven goals and nine assists.