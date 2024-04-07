Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Artem Dovbyk, club locked in battle for Barcelona prodigy, and more - April 7, 2024

Chelsea will travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday, April 7, to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team arrive at the game buoyed by their midweek 4-3 win over Manchester United in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified Artem Dovbyk as a target for the summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are battling two clubs for the services of a Barcelona defender.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 7, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Artem Dovbyk

Artem Dovbyk has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have identified Artem Dovbyk as a possible alternative to Victor Osimhen, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues are planning to strengthen their front line at the end of the season and a new No. 9 is at the top of their wish list. Osimhen has been identified as the priority candidate for the role, following his astonishing rise at Napoli.

The Nigerian is now a household name after helping his club win the Serie A title last season. Despite signing a new deal in December, the 25-year-old is expected to be on the move at the end of this campaign. The London giants want him at Stamford Bridge and could be willing to trigger his reported £113m release clause.

However, Osimhen is not short of options, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly earmarking him as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal are in the race as well, and the situation has prompted Chelsea to keep their options open. The club hierarchy have zeroed in on Dovbyk as an alternative and have scouted him in recent times. The Ukrainian has registered 17 goals and seven assists from 33 games in all competitions this season with Girona and has been key to their recent rise.

Blues locked in battle for Barcelona prodigy

Chelsea are fighting Juventus and Arsenal for the services of Mikayil Faye, according to Tutto Juve. The Senegalese defender is highly rated at Barcelona, although he is yet to earn his first team debut. However, the 19-year-old's performances for the youth side have already caught the imagination of clubs across the continent, including the Blues.

The London giants have invested heavily in youth in recent times and have now set their sights on Faye. The race for his services is expected to heat up as summer arrives. The Catalans could be willing to cash in on the youngster, despite his obvious talent, to address their financial woes. The emergence of Pau Cubarsi could also convince them to let Faye go.

Chelsea interested in Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is admired at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Brahim Diaz, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish midfielder has held his own at Real Madrid this season, despite the number of big names in the squad. Diaz has appeared 34 times across competitions, registering nine goals and five assists. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues remain keen to improve their squad this summer following a disappointing season so far. Diaz could be a fine option, and his ability to play in the wings as well as an attacking midfielder could bode quite well for the Premier League giants. The 24-year-old is not a guaranteed starter with Los Blancos and could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

His contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2027 and the club could let him go for a proper fee this summer.