Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing double exit; club not entirely convinced by Roberto De Zerbi, and more - April 16, 2024

Chelsea secured a thumping 6-0 win over Everton on Monday, April 15, in the Premier League. Cole Palmer scored four goals, while Nicolas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist also got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offload two players this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants’ hierarchy have a divided opinion on a possible move for Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 16, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing double exit, says journalist

Conor Gallaher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea could look to offload both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah before the start of July, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Gallagher is a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino and has been donning the armband in the absence of Reece James this season. The 24-year-old has appeared 42 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and eight assists.

However, with his contract expiring in 2025, the English midfielder’s future remains up in the air amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Chalobah, meanwhile, is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and is expected to leave. Bayern Munich were interested in the English defender last summer and could return for him this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that the Blues will look to offload the players by June to balance their books.

"We also thought that before June 30th 2024, they're going to have to make sales as well. So you would think decisions, particularly on some of their homegrown players and their academy players, will have to be made before June 30th,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“So keep an eye on the likes of Conor Gallagher, keep an eye on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah as well, because selling those players would represent pure profit for Chelsea, which is probably what they need going into the next financial year from July 1st onwards."

Chalobah’s contract with the London giants expires in 2028.

Blues not entirely convinced by Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi could be on the move this summer

Chelsea’s boardroom isn't entirely convinced by Roberto De Zerbi, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Blues have endured a difficult time under Pochettino this year, and the Argentinean manager could be shown the door at the end of the season. Multiple candidates have been named as possible replacements, including Brighton & Hove Albion manager De Zerbi.

The Italian manager has worked wonders at the Amex since arriving in 2022. He could leave this summer amid interest from multiple clubs across Europe. Barcelona are looking for Xavi’s successor and reportedly have their eyes on De Zerbi.

The London giants have been named as his suitors as well, but it now appears that the Italian hasn’t convinced everyone at Stamford Bridge yet.

Cole Palmer pleased with his decision to arrive at Stamford Bridge

Cole Palmer has been outstanding this season

Cole Palmer has admitted that joining Chelsea was a big decision for him and his family.

The English midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer and has arguably been the signing of the season. Palmer has scored 25 goals and set up 13 in 41 outings across competitions this season.

After plundering four goals against Everton on Monday, the 21-year-old thanked the Blues for giving him the opportunity to play regular football.

“It all happened so fast in the first 30 minutes. We started well and to score a hat-trick, I’m buzzing. I think the team needed that after last Sunday and some previous games. We did well tonight.

"It was a great game for the team and me. We needed to come out and show something, and I think from the first minute we showed what we could do,” said Palmer.

He continued:

“It was a good performance tonight. We’re really happy with the win. To make the decision to come to Chelsea was a big one for me and my family, but I just wanted to play football. I’m thankful to Chelsea for the opportunity and I’m buzzing.”

City could rue their decision to let Palmer leave without affording him enough chances to shine.

