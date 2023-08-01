Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Dusan Vlahovic swap deal; club want Robert Sanchez, and more - August 1, 2023

Chelsea are looking to improve their squad after finishing 12th in the Premier League last season. Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the responsibility to take the club back to their heyday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a swap deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the London giants are eyeing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 1, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Dusan Vlahovic swap deal

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to discuss a swap deal with Juventus involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romeo Lukaku, according to Sky Sports Italia.

The idea was proposed to the London giants many months ago, but they have warmed up to the option only recently. The club are eager to offload Lukaku this summer but were previously holding out for a €40 million fee.

However, things have changed since Inter Milan ended their pursuit of the Belgian. Juventus have entered the race for the 30-year-old, who has been identified as the perfect replacement for Vlahovic. The Blues are also interested in the Serb, which has opened up an opportunity to chalk out a deal that suits all parties.

However, the Bianconeri value the 23-year-old at €75-80 million, which means that Chelsea may have to pay a fee despite adding Lukaku to their proposal.

Blues want Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Robert Sanchez, according to talkSPORT. The Blues allowed Edouard Mendy to leave the club this summer and want a new face to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the No. 1 role.

Sanchez has emerged as an option for Pochettino, and the London giants have already entered talks with Brighton & Hove Albion. Sanchez dropped down the pecking order at the Amex last season, but his stock remains high.

He's valued at £22 million, which makes the 25-year-old a smart option. He's also proven in the Premier League and could be a good competition for Kepa at Stamford Bridge. Interestingly, Chelsea are struggling to reach a breakthrough in talks with the Seagulls for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea fought off competition to sign Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea fought off competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United to secure the signature of Axel Disasi, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the French defender but were forced into action this summer following Wesley Fofana's injury. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the transfer will be completed this week.

"Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has a new centre-back with a deal for Axel Disasi from Monaco. Here we go. An agreement is in place for the €45m deal – it will be completed this week, with a medical already booked for Monday, and right after that Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu will replace Disasi at Monaco," wrote Romano.

Romano added that despite much interest in Disasi, the London giants were the only side to submit a bid to Monaco for the player.

“Despite previous interest, there is now no chance for Manchester United or Newcastle to sign Disasi. They always spoke to player’s camp but never sent any official bid to Monaco," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"The whole Chelsea board were keen on Disasi, but especially Lawrence Stewart, who had the player at Monaco. They already signed Benoit Badiashile from Monaco in January as well, but another new centre-back was also needed after the injury to Wesley Fofana.”

Fofana recently had surgery to address a rupture in his anterior cruciate ligament.