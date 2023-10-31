Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming EFL Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday (November 1) at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for a win after a demoralising defeat to Brentford last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, Arsenal are eying a January move for Blues attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 31, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Florian Wirtz, according to Team Talk.

The German midfielder is a generational talent who is attracting attention from clubs across the continent. The 20-year-old has been outstanding this season for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them lead the Bundesliga title race. Wirtz has chipped in with five goals and eight assists in 13 games across competitions.

His efforts have endeared him to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, who are hoping to prise him away in 2024. A move might be next to impossible in January but could be on the cards in the summer.

However, the 20-year-old is under contract at the BayArena till 2027, so prising him away could be a costly affair. The Blues also face competition from Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Arsenal want Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to take Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Emirates in January, according to Fichajes.

The Ukrainian forward was a target for the Gunners in January this year, but he snubbed a move to the Emirates to join Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk. However, he has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues are ready to let him go.

Chelsea are open to a loan departure but are also willing to consider a permanent exit. The Blues paid €100 million for the 22-year-old at the start of this year but are unlikely to get a similar fee for the player next year.

Arsenal could view Mudryk as cover for Bukayo Saka in the squad but face competition from Juventus for his signature.

Blues backed to win Premier League in the next couple of seasons

Chelsea will win the Premier League in the next two to three years, according to talkSPORT host Simon Jordan.

The Blues have endured a difficult time of late following their purchase by Todd Boehly. The new owners have spent around £940 million on new players but have failed to taste success on the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino was roped in this summer to get them back to the top, but the Argentinean has struggled to get results. On talkSPORT, Jordan expressed doubts about Pochettino's ability to win the league.

"There is no doubt about it; Chelsea will get there. It’s about how quickly they get there and whether (Mauricio) Pochettino is going to take them. I have never felt that Pochettino will win them the Premier League.

"I thought he would get them to a point where they operate in the top four. … The bottom line is they’ll get there. They will get there, believe me, they will get there. Chelsea will win the league under Todd Boehly before the next two or three years," said Jordan.

The London giants are 11th in the league table after 10 games this season.