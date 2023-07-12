Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Franck Kessie; club interested in Folarin Balogun, and more - July 12, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and are preparing to get back among the top four next campaign. Mauricio Pochettino has been roped into to help steer the ship away from troubled waters.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. Elsewhere, the London giants have their eyes on Gunners striker Folarin Balogun. On that note, here' a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 12, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Franck Kessie, according to La Vanguardia via Caught Offside.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has endured a dip in form since joining Barcelona from AC Milan last summer. He's now surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and wants to leave in search of regular football.

There's interest in the player's services from Saudi Arabia, but the 26-year-old wants to continue playing in Europe. The Blues are ready to offer him a timeline as they look to revamp their midfield. With N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both gone, a move for Kessie makes sense.

Pochettino has found little luck in the pursuit of Moises Caicedo, so Kessie could provide much needed insurance at Stamford Bridge. The player could be a fabulous addition to Pochettino's squad if he regains his Serie A form.

Blues interested in Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on Folarin Balogun, according to transfer insider Paul Brown.

The Blues are putting extra efforts into their attack this summer following their poor record in front of goal last season. Christopher Nkunku has been brought in from RB Leipzig, while Nicolas Jackson has joined from Villarreal.

Arsenal striker Balogun is the latest name to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Brown told Give Me Sport that the London giants have received encouragement in their pursuit of the 22-year-old:

"They already signed a player in Nicolas Jackson, who I think it's asking a lot of to step up and do that on a regular basis. Would Chelsea be in a position to spend another large chunk of money on a player who might not necessarily be their first choice striker every week?" said Brown.

He continued:

"That seems like a false economy really for Chelsea, and I'm not sure they have the money to sign two strikers who they don't regard as necessarily a first choice.

"So, it seems a bit strange from that point of view. But I don't think Chelsea would be interested in Balogun if they hadn't been given some kind of encouragement. So, I think this is one to watch over the next week or so."

The Gunners are willing to let Balogun leave for a fair price this summer.

Inter Milan planning to offer €35 million for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is wanted at San Siro.

Inter Milan are planning a €35 million move for Romelu Lukaku, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Belgian international spent last season on loan with Inter Milan and remains keen to return to San Siro this summer. Chelsea are also planning to end his disastrous second stint at Stamford Bridge.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Nerazzuri's offer might not be enough for Chelsea to let Lukaku leave, though.

"Now, the latest information we’ve got at Sky Sports News is that they think that Inter Milan are trying to put a deal together that’s worth around €35m.

"I don’t think that’s going to be enough for Chelsea to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, and in the background, you’ve got interest from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and also Juventus have held initial talks with Romelu Lukaku," said Sheth.

He continued:

“That could just be a moot point because of the desire of the player to go to one particular club that might work against Chelsea, because if he only wants to go to Inter Milan and nowhere else, sometimes that can bring the valuation of a player down.”

The Blues are already planning for the upcoming season without the Belgian.

