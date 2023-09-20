Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Giorgi Mamardashvili; club yet to make January striker decision, and more - September 20, 2023

Chelsea have failed to impress this season, despite spending nearly £450 million in the summer. New manager Mauricio Pochettino could begin to feel the heat unless results improve.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Elsewhere, the club are yet to decide whether to target a new striker in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 20, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Giorgi Mamardashvili

Chelsea have set their sights on Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to 90 Min.

The Georgian goalkeeper has been highly impressive for Valencia. and his efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge. The Blues allowed Edouard Mendy to leave the club this summer, while Kepa Arrizabalaga opted to join Real Madrid on loan.

Pochettino roped in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion to address the situation, along with Dorde Petrovic. However, the London giants are eyeing a more established face to become the long-term solution between the sticks.

Mamardashvili has been zeroed in as the ideal candidate for the role. Porto custodian Diogo Costa is also on the list, but the Serbian goalkeeper is the No. 1 choice for the Blues.

Blues yet to make January striker decision

Chelsea are yet to make a decision regarding a move for a new striker in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer. However, the Senegalese has struggled for form, while Nkunku is out with an injury.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants reckon Jackson’s form could improve once Nkunku returns to full fitness.

"It’s too early to say for sure if Chelsea will move for a new striker in January. For now, they are saying their focus is on the current squad.

"They are also keen to protect Nicolas Jackson, who had a very good pre-season, though, of course. to repeat that in the Premier League is not the same. Still, they back him, and they want to trust him,” wrote Romano.

Romano continued:

"Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury could also be crucial for Jackson’s form. They linked up well together in pre-season, so to have someone like him to help create space and to give him different kind of passes could be crucial.

"That’s why they believe that when Nkunku is back, the attacking situation will be very different. So, that’s why they’re not commenting on signing another striker now."

Romano also added that Chelsea are not working on a move for a new striker at the moment.

“They had the chance to sign other strikers in the summer, like Dusan Vlahovic, but Chelsea were never 100% convinced about going for a traditional number 9.

"I think they will stick to that plan for the next couple of months, and then let’s see where we are at the end of November. But, for now, they are not actively working on a new striker because they want to protect the squad they have," wrote Romano.

The Blues could be tempted to bring in a new No. 9 in 2024 as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Fabrizio Romano outlines reason for Callum Hudson-Odoi exit

Fabrizio Romano has said that Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Nottingham Forest this summer to play regularly in the Premier League.

The Englishman was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and was allowed to leave this year. Despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia, the 22-year-old opted to join Forest.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Hudson-Odoi was convinced that the time was ripe for him to leave Stamford Bridge.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi – The former Chelsea man has spoken publicly about his move this summer. I can also confirm that he had some other possibilities, such as in Saudi and in Italy with Lazio.

"But Forest were his priority, as it was a good opportunity to stay in England and keep going as a regular starter. So, he really wanted Forest, and it’s true that he felt it was the right time to leave Chelsea,” wrote Romano.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen.