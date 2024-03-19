Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Johan Bakayoko, club considering Hansi Flick, and more - March 19, 2024

Chelsea secured passage to the FA Cup semifinals with a 4-2 win over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on March 17. Mauricio Pochettino's side next face Burnley in the Premier League on March 30 at home.

Meanwhile, the Blues have set their sights on Johan Bakayoko. Elsewhere, the London giants have discussed Hansi Flick as a possible replacement for Pochettino.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 19, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in Johan Bakayoko, according to The Metro. The Belgian forward has been on a roll with PSV Eindhoven this season, registering eight goals and 13 assists from 40 outings across competitions. He is already being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund, and the Blues have now joined the party.

The London giants are expected to invest in their faltering attack this summer. Raheem Sterling's future remains in the air while Mykhaylo Mudryk has been a disappointment. Pochettino is seeking improvements ahead of the new campaign and has Bakayoko on his wish list. The 20-year-old will reportedly cost €50-60m this summer, but Chelsea will also face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for his services.

Blues considering Hansi Flick, according to journalist

Hansi Flick has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have discussed the possibility of appointing Hansi Flick as their next manager, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The former Bayern Munich manager is expected to take up his next assignment this year and the Blues have also been mentioned as a possible destination. Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to impress this season and his future remains in the air.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that the London giants are simply keeping their options open at the moment.

"When we hear a lot of these names linked with Chelsea, it doesn't mean they're going behind Pochettino's back and offering somebody a job, which would suggest that they're done with him. It means that Chelsea are forging relationships, they're tracking people, and they're aware of who is out there in the market," Jacobs said.

He added:

"So if they have to make a change, whether that's this summer, or whether that's in years to come, they have the right relationships, they have the right Intel, they have the right data, and the people that they might bring on board are well aware of the Chelsea project as well. That's just smart. Within that context, Hansi Flick is one name that could come under consideration, and has been spoken about internally as part of normal succession planning."

He concluded:

"There are several others that Chelsea are discussing, but not in the sense of an emergency meeting to find a replacement for Pochettino, more in case they have to make a change and to ensure that there's no managerial limbo, whilst at the same time hoping it can still work with Pochettino."

Flick is also in the running for the Barcelona job, as per reports.

Chelsea not planning Cole Palmer renewal, says Fabrizio Romano

Cole Palmer has hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are not planning to hand Cole Palmer a new contract, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City last summer and has been phenomenal so far. Palmer has registered 16 goals and 12 assists from 37 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at suitors across the continent. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are planning to offer him an improved contract as a token of appreciation for his efforts. However, Romano has rubbished those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru pointed out that it is too early to discuss a new deal.

"It was another fantastic performance by Cole Palmer yesterday as Chelsea beat Leicester City to progress to the FA Cup semi-finals. The 21-year-old has been an absolute revelation, contributing 26 goals and assists in total now, and I’m aware this has led to some rumours about a possible new contract and pay rise,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

“However, he only signed his current contract eight months ago, so it’s early to discuss these kinds of things. I’m sure Chelsea will always make their best efforts to keep Palmer happy at the club, but there’s no issue at all. He’s been a fantastic signing – he was a top secret target for weeks and they did an excellent job to prise this top talent away from Manchester City."

Palmer will face former side Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals on April 20.