Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Juventus ace; Raheem Sterling not in talks to leave, and more - June 9, 2024

Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager earlier this month. The Blues parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, where they finished sixth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. Elsewhere, attacker Raheem Sterling is not in talks to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 9, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Chelsea have set their sights on Federico Chiesa, according to Fichajes. The Italian forward enjoyed a decent 2023-24 campaign with Juventus, registering 10 goals and three assists in 37 games across competitions. However, he's expected to leave Turin this summer.

The Blues are looking to revamp their attack after an underwhelming campaign in front of goal. The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling failed to impress and changes are in order ahead of the new season.

Chiesa has emerged as a viable target this summer, with the player expected to be available for €40-45 million. However, the 26-year-old is a much sought-after man this year, with Arsenal and Newcastle United also hot on his heels.

Raheem Sterling not in talks to leave Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is not in talks to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Sterling registered 10 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances across competitions in the 2023-24 season, and his future with the Blues remains uncertain ahead of the summer. Recent reports have suggested that the 29-year-old is set to team up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Sterling has no desire to leave the London giants this summer.

“The strikers market is slowing entering important weeks and things will happen in June, but someone who is not planning to make a move at least as of now is Raheem Sterling.

"He isn’t leaving Chelsea and joining Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, even if the Turkish club are willing to make very good investments for the Portuguese manager," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I repeat, there is absolutely nothing between Raheem Sterling and Fenerbahçe. Zero. No contracts ongoing, no negotiations ongoing, no talks. We will follow the situation but everything is really quiet around Sterling at the moment.”

Sterling is under contract with Chelsea till 2027.

Blues in a three-horse race for Benjamin Sesko, says Fabrizio Romano

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko, says Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and reportedly have their eyes on Sesko.

The 21-year-old is a rising star in the European circuit and has impressed with his efforts for RB Leipzig. Sesko is behind Lois Openda in the pecking order at the Red Bull Arena but still registered 18 goals and two assists in 42 games across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Slovenian striker could be tempted to take the next step in his career this summer and is not short of options. He has apparently emerged as an option for Enzo Maresca, with Romelu Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge all but over and Nicolas Jackson failing to impress.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Sesko could also opt to continue his stay with the Bundesliga giants.

“The most important thing for Benjamin Sesko is to decide upon first of all whether to accept RB Leipzig’s proposal of a contract extension and bigger salary.

"He has to tell them his feelings before the Euros, and whether he will stay and extend or leave and try a new experience," wrote Romano.

The transfer expert added that Sesko hasn't come to a decision regarding his future yet.

“Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have presented their projects and all three clubs are waiting to hear from Benjamin Sesko.

"They all have different projects, different ideas, a different vision and obviously different plans as well as different kinds of proposals in terms of salary," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I can guarantee to you that, as of today, Benjamin Sesko has still not decided where he will go, but he had some contacts with the clubs to understand about the projects and he will decide in the crucial days ahead.”

Sesko's contract with Leipzig runs till 2028, and he reportedly has a €50-60 million release clause in his deal.