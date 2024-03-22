Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Lautaro Martinez, club not planning Antonio Conte return, and more - March 22, 2024

Chelsea are looking ahead to their Premier League game against Burnley on March 30 at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino's side arrive at the game on a run of three wins in their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Lautaro Martinez. Elsewhere, the London giants are not considering Antonio Conte for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from March 22, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Lautaro Martinez, according to HITC. The Argentinean forward has been in blistering form for Inter Milan this season, registering 26 goals and five assists from 37 games in all competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with a new No. 9 one of the priorities under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues have struggled to score goals this season and are looking to solve the issue before the new campaign. Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at AS Roma, isn't part of plans at the club and is likely to be offloaded this summer. The London-based club are monitoring multiple candidates to fill the Belgian's shoes, including Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. However, the Nigerian's £150m price tag is likely to be a dealbreaker.

Martinez could be a cheaper alternative, but prising him away from the San Siro won't be a walk in the park either. The Nerazzurri are keen to keep the 26-year-old at the club and are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

Blues not planning Antonio Conte return, says Fabrizio Romano

Antonio Conte is not in the discussion to take charge at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are not considering Antonio Conte as a possible replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean manager is under pressure at Stamford Bridge following an underwhelming season so far. The Blues are 11th in the league table after 28 games and are in danger of missing out on European football for next season.

The club could plan for a change in management at the end of the campaign if the poor results persist. Conte enjoyed great success with the London giants and is available for his next assignment. Recent reports have suggested that he could be under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those claims.

"There’s also been a story about the possibility of Antonio Conte returning to Chelsea as manager, while he’s also been linked as a candidate for another of his former clubs Juventus. As things stand, I’m not aware of any concrete contact, Conte is waiting for the right proposal but there is zero to report with these two clubs right now,” wrote Romano.

Pochettino lost the EFL Cup final against Liverpool last month and has also taken his team to the FA Cup semifinals, where they face Manchester City next month.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Conor Gallagher saga

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air

Fabrizio Romano says that there's no truth to reports claiming Conor Gallagher is asking for astronomical fees to sign a new contract with Chelsea. The English midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign a new deal. Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Gallagher, with Ange Postecoglou apparently a huge fan of the player.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Blues are yet to come to a decision regarding the 24-year-old's future.

"I’m aware that there have been claims about Conor Gallagher’s salary demands being a problem for Chelsea and holding up an agreement over a new contract. My understanding, however, is that it’s not about Gallagher asking for crazy money or anything unreasonable for his new deal,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"What I’m told is that it’s about Chelsea deciding what they want to do with Gallagher and also taking into account the Financial Fair Play situation, but saying that Gallagher is asking for 'too high' salary is not accurate as far as I understand.”

Gallagher has appeared 38 times across competitions for the London giants this season, registering four goals and seven assists.