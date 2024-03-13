Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Mario Dorgeles; Thomas Tuchel unlikely to return, and more - March 13, 2024

Chelsea lock horns with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 17, in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles. Elsewhere, former boss Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 13, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Mario Dorgeles

Chelsea have set their sights on Mario Dorgeles, according to Tipsbladet. The Ivorian midfielder is generating interest from multiple clubs in Europe but is yet to establish himself at Nordsjaelland.

Dorgeles arrived at the Danish side from Ghanaian club Right to Dream Academy in 2022 and has done a decent job. The Blues have shown a penchant to focus on youth in recent transfer windows, and the 19-year-old is next on their agenda.

The player could be available at the end of this season amid rising interest for his services. Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been named as suitors, while Dorgeles is also being monitored by Lille and AS Monaco.

Thomas Tuchel unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel will be available this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to be an option to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The German manager is set to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of this season and apparently wants a swift return to action. With Pochettino’s future up in the air, Tuchel has been tipped to return for a second stint at Stamford Bridge by various reports, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru said that the Blues are yet to make a decision on Pochettino's future.

“I’m aware there have also been some reports about Thomas Tuchel potentially looking to return to Chelsea once he leaves his position as Bayern Munich manager at the end of this season.

"We know Tuchel will be looking for a new club, but, for now, I have nothing concrete on a move back to Chelsea,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I haven’t heard anything about this and don’t like to guess too much, but what I can say is that for sure it was not an ‘easy’ separation between Tuchel and Chelsea when he left in 2022.

"So it seems like coming back would also not be easy. And, as previously reported, Chelsea’s plan remains to stick with Mauricio Pochettino for now and assess the situation at the end of the season.”

Tuchel has also been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.

Aaron Ramsdale advised to join the Blues

Aaron Ramsdale could leave the Emirates this summer.

Southampton goalkeeping coach Dave Watson reckons Aaron Ramsdale would be a good fit at Chelsea.

The English custodian is a peripheral figure at Arsenal, where he has been ousted from the starting XI by David Raya. The Spaniard is expected to make his loan move from Brentford permanent this summer, leaving doubts about Ramsdale’s future.

However, there’s no dearth of interest in the 25-year-old, who has apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge as well. On The Football Fill-in, Watson pointed out that Ramsdale deserves to play regularly for a top Premier League side.

“He deserves to be playing in the Premier League. But the ability that he’s got, he’s not going to want to sign for a lower or mid-table team, he’s going to want to be at the bigger teams. Where is the potential to have an opening?” said Watson.

He continued:

“Could Chelsea look at him in terms of Sanchez or Petrovic at the minute? Would they be looking to maybe change? And would he fancy that kind of thing? That’s the kind of club that I think he deserves to be signing for.”

Ramsdale has appeared 11 times across competitions this season, registering three clean sheets.