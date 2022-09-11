Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing PSG sporting director; Todd Boehly slammed for Thomas Tuchel decision, and more - September 11, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to welcome RB Salzburg to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (September 14) on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. The Blues had an inauspicious start to their European campaign last week, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, which cost their former manager Thomas Tuchel his job.

Meanwhile, the London giants are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos. Elsewhere, Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has slammed Blues co-owner Todd Boehly for sacking Tuchel.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 11, 2022:

Chelsea eyeing PSG sporting director Luis Campos

Chelsea are planning to hire PSG sporting director Luis Campos, according to The Times via SBNation.

The club have undergone a backroom shuffle since the change in ownership and are currently in the market for a new sporting director. Boehly has reportedly been in touch with Campos and wants him at Stamford Bridge.

Duncan Castles @DuncanCastles

thetimes.co.uk/article/chelse… Chelsea interested in poaching ‘world-acclaimed football expert’ Luis Campos from Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea interested in poaching ‘world-acclaimed football expert’ Luis Campos from Paris Saint-Germain.thetimes.co.uk/article/chelse… https://t.co/RF6l0naO0M

Campos only joined the Parisians this summer and has been very busy so far, overseeing major squad changes.

The Blues were interested in the Portuguese in the 2017-18 season after the departure of their sporting director Michael Emenalo. Campos was sceptical of arriving in the Premier League at the time but could be more receptive to it right now.

Christian Heidel slams Todd Boehly for Thomas Tuchel sack

Thomas Tuchel was removed from his duties at Stamford Bridge last week.

Christian Heidel has slammed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sacking Thomas Tuchel. The German was relieved of his duties last week after an indifferent start to the season. The Blues announced about parting ways with Tuchel soon after the defeat to Dinamo.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Still upset about the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel. Still upset about the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel. https://t.co/5Q3suu8uj7

Graham Potter was announced as Tuchel's successor, but Tuchel's removal has received widespread criticism. Speaking to BILD, as cited by The Mirror, Heidel called it an investor's decision.

"The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football. It was purely an investor's decision. Someone who has no idea about football probably thought that sixth place wasn't good enough for him and said, 'Then let's try another coach', after only six games," said Heidel.

He added:

"I can't think of any other reason. But Chelsea will bitterly regret this decision - they won't get such a good coach again so quickly."

Tuchel lifted the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

High transfer fee for Wesley Fofana justified, says Pat Nevin

Wesley Fofana arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes the Blues have not overpaid for Wesley Fofana.

The club were eager to mitigate the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The London giants initially brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and then broke the bank for the Fofana, paying Leicester City £75 million for his signature.

That made the Frenchman the club's most expensive signing this summer, but Neves, speaking to Grosvenor Sport, believes the price would appear justified over the years.

"If you sign Wesley Fofana for £75 million and keep him for the next 10 years - that works out as £10 million per year, which is actually really cheap," said Nevin.

Nevin added that his former club needed Fofana this summer.

"If Chelsea really needed Fofana - which they did - then the fee they paid is absolutely the right number, and if they hadn't signed him this season, I don't think they would've finished in the top four. They wouldn't have had the quality," said Nevin.

Fofana, 21, has appeared twice for Chelsea since his arrival.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav