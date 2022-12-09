Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing RB Leipzig striker; English midfielder wants Stamford Bridge stay, more - December 8, 2022

Chelsea are planning to usher in a new era under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge. The English manager took charge of the first team in September but has been through a topsy-turvy time so far.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in an RB Leipzig striker. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has said that an English midfielder wants to extend stay with the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 8, 2022:

Chelsea eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning a move for Benjamin Sesko next summer, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

Graham Potter remains in the hunt for a new No. 9 despite bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. The Gabon international has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge and is also at the tail-end of his career. Potter has already identified the Slovenian as his replacement.

Sesko signed for RB Leipzig this summer and is currently on loan at his former club RB Salzburg.

The 19-year-old has continued his steady rise so far, registering seven goals and three assists from 25 games across competitions. The Slovenian is scheduled to return to Leipzig at the end of the season, and the Blues will try to take him to Stamford Bridge next summer.

The Bundesliga side are likely to demand €50 million for Sesko, an amount the London giants could be ready to pay.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants Stamford Bridge stay, says Simon Phillips

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to continue his association with Chelsea, according to Simon Phillips.

The Englishman has generated interest from AC Milan recently and continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. However, the 26-year-old remains eager to stay with the London giants.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Loftus-Cheek wants to achieve success with the Blues.

"It’s an interesting one because not so long ago they were talking about extending his contract, and they were going to sit down with him and do that. Loftus-Cheek, in his eyes, he wants to stay at Chelsea. He’s always maintained the desire to stay here and make it at Chelsea, and he’s continued to prove that in recent seasons," said Phillips.

Loftus-Cheek has been in and out of the Bliues' starting XI this season, appearing 20 times across competitions and registering one assist.

Premier League doesn't suit Hakim Ziyech, says Joe Cole

Hakim Ziyech's time at Stamford Bridge has been nothing to write home about.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole reckons Hakim Ziyech's style of play doesn't suit the Premier League. The Moroccan has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax in 2020. His situation hasn't improved under Graham Potter, with the player struggling to break into the first team this season.

However, Ziyech has been outstanding for his country at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 29-year-old has helped Morocco reach the quarterfinals, where they will lock horns with Portugal. He remains linked with a move away from London and could be on his way out next year.

Speaking to ITV, as cited by The Metro, Cole pointed out that Ziyech looks happier with his national team than with the Blues.

"He just looks like a happier player for Morocco. He’s had a very difficult time at Chelsea, and he hasn’t had a rhythm to his game. The Premier League doesn’t suit him. It’s aggressive, up and down," said Cole.

He continued:

"Playing for Ajax, he could hug the touchline, and the team would very much play through the lines, give him the ball, and he’s got a lovely left foot, comes inside and delivers the ball. But when we’ve watched him here, he’s playing with an intensity and a smile on his face. Ziyech is a talented boy, but it’s just not worked for him at Chelsea."

Ziyech has appeared nine times for the Premier League giants across competitions this season but is yet to score. He did score in Morocco's 3-0 penalty shootout win against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 earlier this week.

