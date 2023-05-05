Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Romeo Lavia; Raheem Sterling tipped to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino, and more - May 5, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 6) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are 12th in the league after 33 games and desperately need all three points against the Cherries.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Romeo Lavia. Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling has been backed to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 5, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in talks to take Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge, according to Football Insider.

The Belgian midfielder has enjoyed a sensational run at St. Mary's Stadium since joining Southampton last summer from Manchester City. The Citizens have an option to sign the 19-year-old for £45 million in the summer of 2024.

The Blues have been negotiating with Lavia for the last two months to facilitate a move this summer. The London giants are ready to pay £45 million for the player, well aware that the Saints cannot demand more than that for the 19-year-old next year. Apart from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal also have their eyes on Lavia.

Raheem Sterling tipped to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino

Raheem Sterling has not been in his element this season.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Raheem Sterling would flourish under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

The English forward arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from Manchester City but has endured a difficult time in London. Meanwhile, the Blues are hot on the heels of Pochettino, who's close to taking charge at the club.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that despite reports of an exit, Sterling is not looking to leave.

"Raheem Sterling is a situation people might naturally look towards if Mane was to be actively pursued because there did feel like a moment was coming a few months back when he might be thinking about his future," said Jones.

He added:

"Such feeling was denied by those close to him at the time, and it is probably a case of looking back and realising there might have been frustrations around the Chelsea set-up at that time and concern about where things were heading."

Jones has backed Sterling to turn things around under Pochettino and also said that a move for Sadio Mane would depend on outgoings.

“With Pochettino coming in, Sterling will probably get a new lease of life. He’s a player who is very professional and very genuine. It was not an easy decision to leave Manchester City to move to Chelsea when he did, but now that he is there, I’m sure he is determined to make it work," said Jones.

He continued:

“So, Mane back to the Premier League? I could see that, but let’s wait until Poch is through the door before knowing whether that switch is genuinely doable. Maybe Pochettino is behind a move for Mane, but they cannot make a move like that unless others are heading out the door.”

Mane joined Bayern Munich last summer but remains heavily linked with a return to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Frank Lampard criticised for N'Golo Kante position against Arsenal

N'Golo Kante was ineffective against Arsenal.

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has slammed Frank Lampard for using N'Golo Kante in an advanced midfield role against Arsenal. The move backfired, as the Gunners ran riot at the Emirates in midweek in a 3-1 win.

Speaking to Premier League productions, Hoddle advised Lampard to use the right players in the right position.

"For me, the midfield I don’t get Kante playing in that position going from there. I see him as one of the best holding players in the world, defensive midfield players in the world still at 32. Do that job. Do what you’re good at and then go and feed people who can go and play in those defensive areas," said Hoddle.

He added:

"It doesn’t suit him. He can’t go and play on the half turn; he can’t play with his back to play; he can’t score goals from that position. He might come up with one or two from distance playing in a deeper role. You’ve got to play the right players in the right position."

Lampard will have the chance to rectify his mistakes when the Blues face Bournemouth this weekend.

