Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing striker duo in January; club wanted Dusan Vlahovic this summer, and more - October 1, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their Premier League game against Fulham on Monday (October 2) at Craven Cottage. Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified two striker targets for January. Elsewhere, the London giants were in talks to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 1, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing striker duo in January

Chelsea are planning to target Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney in January, according to The Guardian.

The Blues remain keen for attacking reinforcements to address their goalscoring woes this summer. Pochettino signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer, but neither have made a mark so far. While Nkunku is yet to kick a ball since picking up an injury in preseason, Jackson has struggled for form.

The Argentinean manager is ready to turn to the winter transfer window for solutions and has identified two targets. Osimhem is among the most lethal strikers in the world and is indispensable for Napoli. However, a recent social media controversy has raised questions about his future with the Serie A giants.

Toney, meanwhile, is serving a ban from the gme due to illegal betting but will be available for transfer in January. Brentford are likely to let him go for a premium, but the Blues face severe competition for his services.

Blues wanted Dusan Vlahovic this summer

Dusan Vlahovic was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea attempted to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has confirmed.

The Blues were searching for a new No. 9 this summer and were heavily linked with the Serb. The Bianconeri were willing to let the player leave, but a move failed to materialise.

Guintoli told La Repubblica that the London giants failed to match Juventus' asking price for Vlahovic.

"There was an offer from Chelsea for Vlahovic. We didn’t want to sell Dusan, but given certain numbers, we would have accepted. Chelsea never reached that figure, and the exchange (with Lukaku, ed.) never took place," said Giuntoli.

Vlahovic has started the new campaign on fire, scoring four goals and setting up one more in six league games.

Noni Madueke needs to be more disciplined at Stamford Bridge, says journalist

Noni Madueke needs to improve his conduct on and off the pitch at the Blues, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in January but hasn't found his feet yet. He wasn't selected against Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek despite being available. Pochettino later hinted that all might not be well behind the scenes with the 21-year-old.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Madueke has to convince Pochettino that he's ready to challenge for a place in the team.

“I think that Chelsea fans really like Madueke, because they see that he's got a lot of confidence, a big personality and a fair amount of leadership for a young player.

"And they'd certainly like to see him involved, and, therefore, it was quite surprising, especially in a League Cup game, that he wasn't even part of the squad when Pochettino admitted that he was fit," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, I think, that behind the scenes Pochettino wants Madueke to maybe be a little bit more disciplined both on and off the field and wants to leave a little bit more time for him to integrate himself into the squad and the culture to make sure that, he's ultimately focused on one thing, which is challenging for a place in the Chelsea starting-11.”

Madueke could be in contention to feature against Fulham on Monday.