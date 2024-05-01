Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Thiago Motta; Raheem Sterling not in talks to leave, and more - May 1, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations for their upcoming Premier League tie against Tottenham Hotspur at home on Thursday, May 2. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is already facing the heat at Stamford Bridge and cannot afford to drop points against Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bologna manager Thiago Motta. Elsewhere, attacker Raheem Sterling is unlikely to leave the London giants at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 1, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta has caught the eye with Bologna this season

Chelsea have identified Thiago Motta as a possible replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Eleonora Trotta.

The Argentinean manager has struggled since taking charge of the London giants last summer and could face the axe at the end of the season. The club are eyeing multiple candidates to take his place, according to reports, and Motta is also on their wishlist.

The Italian manager has done a commendable job with Bologna this season, taking them to fourth in Serie A after 34 games. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Stamford Bridge.

However, the journalist adds that the Blues are yet to follow up their interest with formal talks. It's also reported that Motta has an agreement in place to take charge at Juventus, so Chelsea may be better advised to turn to alternate candidates.

Raheem Sterling not in talks to leave, says journalist

Raheem Sterling's future remains up in the air

Raheem Sterling is unlikely to leave Chelsea this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City a couple of summers ago but has blown hot and cold. This season, Sterling has scored eight goals and set up eight in 40 appearances across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that he could be on his way to the Middle East this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs has refuted those claims.

“Sterling remains committed to Chelsea, and is settled in London. But as a high earner at the club, it’s natural there will be speculation about a summer exit. Unless Sterling has a major U-turn, he’s going to resist an exit and try to prove any critics wrong,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"It hasn’t been an easy spell for him at Chelsea, but staying fit and having a run in the side could yet change all that. Links with Saudi, and Al-Hilal specifically, are wide of the mark according to my information.

"Sterling had a very informal approach from Saudi in summer 2023, but since then there has been no contact."

Sterling's contract with the Blues runs till 2027.

Former player slams Blues for Thiago Silva decision

Thiago Silva will end his stay at Stamford Bridge this summer

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has criticised Chelsea for allowing Thiago Silva to leave this summer.

The veteran defender has announced that he will be parting ways with the club at the end of the season. Recent reports have suggested that the 39-year-old's former club Fluminense are keen to take him back to Brazil

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hargreaves pointed out that Silva's experience could have been priceless for the London giants' relatively inexperienced squad.

“Chelsea should have kept him on. I think they should have kept him. The reason why they are struggling this season is because they have no leaders, no experienced players.

"They need more of them, not less. You don’t let the guy go who’s won the Champions League and been one of the best centre-backs of all time," said Hargreaves.

He continued:

“He could have stayed to mentor all those brilliant young centre-backs they have, like Colwill, Badiashile and Disasi. Having players like Thiago Silva in the dressing room is priceless.

"A guy like Thiago, who has been there and done it, he doesn’t fold in the big moments. He can still play. I think he’ll go back to Brazil and play there. It’s so important to have mentors when you come through, that guy would be the best mentor ever.”

The Brazilian has registered over 700 games in his glittering career, winning trophies galore.