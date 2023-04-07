Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Valencia goalkeeper; Kai Havertz wants to stay, and more - April 7, 2023

Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday (April 8) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard will look to script a turnaround in the club's fortunes this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Valencia goalkeeper. Elsewhere, Kai Havertz has no intentions of leaving Stamford Bridge at the moment. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 7, 2023.

Chelsea eyeing Valencia goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to COPE via Football 365. The Georgian goalkeeper has been a revelation this season with Valencia, establishing himself as the undisputed No. 1. The Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer and have their sights on Mamardashvili.

The London giants are sweating on the future of Edouard Mendy, who's reluctant to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The Senegalese looks set to leave at the end of the season, and Chelsea want Mamardashvili to take his place. However, the Blues are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United for the 22-year-old.

Erik ten Hag wants a new goalkeeper to compete with David de Gea for a place in the starting XI and has identified the Valencia goalkeeper as the ideal candidate. Mamardashvili has an £87 million release clause but could be available for a reduced fee if Valencia get relegated.

Kai Havertz wants to stay

Kai Havertz has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge right now.

Kai Havertz has reiterated his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge. The German forward has blown hot and cold during his stay at Chelsea and is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The Blues are expected to invest in their attack at the end of the season, and the 23-year-old has been backed to leave for greener pastures. However, speaking on Bild's podcast Phrasenmaher, Havertz said that he's happy in London.

"I still have a two-year contract. I don't have to move every two to three years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans," said Havertz.

He added:

"At the moment, we're still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again. Football is very fast paced; you never know what will happen. We'll see what happens in the summer. I'm not thinking about that."

Havertz has nine goals and one assist in 38 games across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Frank Lampard reveals reason for taking charge of Blues

Frank Lampard has said that he wants to help turn Chelsea into a winning team again.

The Englishman took charge of the Blues for the second time after the club parted ways with Graham Potter earlier this month. Lampard has been given a caretaker role till the end of the season.

He told the club’s website that he has no problem with the temporary nature of his job.

"I've got no problems, I don't need answers to that point (about the future). I've taken the job under these conditions exactly knowing what it is. Now it's just for me to do it very well," said Lampard.

He added:

"This is a club that I'm connected to, so I just want to do well in this moment, and then after that, of course, it may mean that I say thank you very much, I think I've given everything there, and hopefully it is positive. And that's it."

Lampard also said that he wants to get the team firing on all cylinders during his stay.

"I can't get ahead of my station at all. I'm just here to try to affect this period. From a selfish reason, you want to do well in this period, because I have a professional ego where I want to be the best I can be," said Lampard.

He continued:

"I want to be as good as possible, but I want the feeling of being a manager here with a good group that wins football games, because there is nothing better. So that's why I'm here."

Chelsea have won ten and lost as many times in 29 league games this season and are 11th in the standings.

