Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Bayern Munich competition for Dusan Vlahovic; Christian Pulisic likely to leave, and more - June 13, 2023

Chelsea are expected to push for squad improvements this summer after finishing 12th in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the first team at the start of July and is likely to look for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Blues face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, Blues midfielder Christian Pulisic is expected to leave the club this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 13, 2023:

Chelsea face Bayern Munich competition for Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Dusan Vlahovic, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Serbian striker is a priority target for Mauricio Pochettino, who wants a new No 9 to spearhead his attack next season. The Blues have suffered due to the struggles of their forwards this season, so a new striker remains at the top of the agenda.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not part of plans for the future, while Romelu Lukaku wants to leave. A move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looks unlikely due to the anmosity between the two London clubs. As such, the Blues have turned to Vlahovic.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that the Bavarians are also interested in the Serbian striker.

"I was told a week ago Pochettino wants him, considering him the ideal striker for his tactical idea. However, the Blues have to pay attention to the competition. Bayern Munich in fact are increasing the pressure on Dusan, targeted as their priority to strengthen the attack," said Galetti.

He continued:

"Anyway, in general, Dusan would like to leave Juventus after this last difficult season, and that's why an original agreement on personal terms we deem shouldn't be so difficult."

Vlahovic bagged 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions for Juventus this season.

Christian Pulisic likely to leave

Christian Pulisic could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are ready to offload Christian Pulisic this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

The American forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge recently and is no longer a first-team regular.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Blues are looking to find buyers for Pulisic.

"All we know about Pulisic at the moment is (that) he is one of the names on the list that is available for transfer. So at the moment, intermediaries, a few of them anyway, have been given a list of names to tout around to see if they can find buyers for them and at what price," said Jones.

He added:

"Pulisic, I'm told, is one of the players that they're pitching out there to see what interest there is and what the level of it is."

Juventus have been heavily linked with the American player recently.

Blues could target experienced midfielder this summer

N'Golo Kante will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea could target a more experienced face in midfield this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are eyeing midfield reinforcements this summer, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic expected to leave. The London giants spent a fortune on Enzo Fernandez in January and are linked to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia currently.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Chelsea could spring a surprise by targeting someone proven in the Premier League.

"It wouldn’t surprise me if Chelsea, along with a player like Caicedo, surprise us on the midfield front and look for somebody that has leadership skills and proven Premier League experience because everyone kind of focuses on the younger players like Caicedo and Lavia," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Of course that’s Chelsea’s project, but when you potentially lose Kovacic, Kante goes, and when Jorginho goes, then along with all of these youngsters, there is a logic that Chelsea may also want some experience whether that is experience by age or experience by Premier League games.”

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to make the final decision on any target this summer.

