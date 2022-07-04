Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face competition from Bayern Munich for Juventus defender; club interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back, and more - July 4, 2022

Chelsea are looking to invest in their squad this summer following a less than impressive 2021-22 campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to have a busy time ahead of the new season as he looks to guide his team back to the top.

Meanwhile, the Blues face competition from Bayern Munich for a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in a Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 4, 2022:

Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea will face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Matthijs de Ligt, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Blues are hot on the heels of the Dutch defender, who could leave Juventus this summer. The Bavarians have now entered the race for the 22-year-old.

De Ligt failed to set the stage alight after arriving at Turin in 2019. The Dutchman has struggled to cement a regular place in the starting XI, but remains one of the most highly sought-after players in Europe. His contract expires in 2024, and Juventus are ready to tie him down to a new deal.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea making progress on Matthijs de Ligt. Juve prefer straight-cash deal. They remain interested in Jorginho but he’s not currently part of any bid being prepared. #CFC pushing on de Ligt after Juve softened a bit on price. Clubs still apart on all-in price so add ons key. Chelsea making progress on Matthijs de Ligt. Juve prefer straight-cash deal. They remain interested in Jorginho but he’s not currently part of any bid being prepared. #CFC pushing on de Ligt after Juve softened a bit on price. Clubs still apart on all-in price so add ons key.

However, De Ligt wants to leave in search of greener pastures and has refused to commit his immediate future to the Serie A giants. The Blues are planning to take advantage of the situation as they look to address their defensive conundrum. Tuchel has made the 22-year-old his priority this summer.

However, Bayern Munich are looking to pour cold water on his plans. The Bundesliga giants are scouting the market for a replacement for Nicolas Sule, who joined Borussia Dortmund on a Bosman move. With Dayot Upamecano yet to find his footing at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarians have turned to De Ligt to shore up their backline.

Juventus are likely to demand around €100 million for the Dutchman, which could rule Bayern out of the fray. That could open up the door for Chelsea to sneak in, as they look to make a statement under their new ownership.

Blues interested in Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Nelson Semedo, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Portuguese right-back could leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, with the Blues eager to secure his signature. Tuchel has been forced into action following the uncertain future of Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard's departure would leave Tuchel without a backup for Reece James.

The German manager is planning to address the situation by roping in Semedo. The 28-year-old has registered 63 appearances for Wolves since joining them in 2020 and is tipped to make a move up this summer. The Blues are looking to secure his services but could face competition from Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Mohamed Salah reportedly wanted to move to Stamford Bridge before Reds contract renewal

Mohamed Salah was ready to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mohamed Salah wanted to return to Chelsea this summer before signing an extension at Anfield, according to The Sun.

The Egyptian's previous contract was set to expire in 2023, but contract talks hit a standstill due to the player's wage demands. With the Reds reluctant to offer him a salary of his choice, the 30-year-old reportedly threatened to join the Blues.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Mo Salah was reportedly set to join Chelsea before his new contract made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history. Mo Salah was reportedly set to join Chelsea before his new contract made him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history.

The London giants were ready to welcome him back with open arms. However, Liverpool realised that losing both Salah and Sadio Mane in the same summer would be devastating. As such, they acceded to the Egyptian’s demands and offered him a club record £400,000 per week deal.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far