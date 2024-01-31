Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face competition for Victor Osimhen; Atletico Madrid wanted Trevoh Chalobah, and more - January 31, 2024

Chelsea travel to Anfield on Wednesday (January 31) to face Liverpool in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are tenth in the league after 21 games, while their opponents are at the top of the pile.

Meanwhile, the Blues face competitions from multiple clubs in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid briefly considered a move for Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 31, 2024:

Chelsea face competition for Victor Osimhen, says journalist

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have to see off severe competition to get their hands on Victor Osimhen this year, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

Pochettino is on the hunt for a new No. 9 to lead the line, and the Nigerian striker is apparently his preferred choice. Osimhen has given a great account of his abilities at Napoli, helping them win the league last season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto added that the Blues are yet to contact the Serie A champions regarding a possible move.

“Chelsea have been linked to Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, but right now, there has been no contact between the clubs.

"There are Premier League clubs that are interested in him, and they are paying close attention to the situation. Chelsea are not the only ones interested in Osimhen, though. There are other clubs thinking about him,” wrote Moretto.

He continued:

“Osimhen will be a major story this summer, but since Osimhen’s announcement, there have been no advances in the situation.

"It looks like Osimhen will have a lot of options, and not just in the Premier League either, but regardless of who wants him, they will have to get a deal done with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis, who is a tough negotiator.”

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been linked with the 25-year-old recently.

Atletico Madrid wanted Trevoh Chalobah, says Fabrizio Romano

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Atletico Madrid have considered a move for Trevoh Chalobah this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is an isolated figure after falling down the pecking order under Pochettino. The Argentinean manager doesn’t consider Chalobah part of his plans, so Chelsea are ready to let him go.

The 24-year-old was briefly linked with Bayern Munich last summer, but a move failed to cross the line. Chalobah was also expected to be on the move in January but has stayed put.

He's yet to kick a ball this season, as he remains sidelined with thigh problems. Los Rojiblancos contemplated a move for the Englishman to boost their backline but have now set their sights on Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista.

Armando Broja’s future remains up in the air, says Fabrizio Romano

Armando Broja’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Armando Broja could leave Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Albanian striker has struggled for chances this season, registering two goals and three assists in 19 outings across competitions, mostly appearing from the bench. Pochettino is willing to let him go, with Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers named as potential suitors by multiple reports.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Chelsea want a sizeable fee to part ways with the 22-year-old.

“In terms of strikers moving out of Chelsea, there could still be some movement with Armando Broja before the deadline – it’s not over yet,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea are insisting on a big package to let Broja leave in the final days, but nothing is advanced so far.

"From what I’m hearing, also with Aston Villa the situation is quiet despite the stories we heard with Jhon Duran. But again, I would not rule anything out for the final days.”

Broja rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but never really lived up to his potential.