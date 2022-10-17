Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Liverpool competition for RB Leipzig forward; club plotting January move for Ajax midfielder, and more - October 16, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday (October 16) at Villa Park in the Premier League. Mason Mount scored a brace to help Graham Potter continue his glorious start to life in west London.

Meanwhile, the Blues face competition from Liverpool for the signature of a RB Leipzig forward. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to move for an Ajax midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 16, 2022:

Chelsea face Liverpool competition for Christopher Nkunku

Christophe Nkunku has admirers at Anfield as well as Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Christopher Nkunku, according to The Sun via The Metro.

The French forward has been on a roll for RB Leipzig this season and has generated interest from clubs around Europe. The Blues have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player ahead of a possible move next year.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are understood to be exploring the possibility of bringing Christopher Nkunku in sooner [in January] than that to boost the numbers at Graham Potter’s disposal. The hope is that they can get a deal wrapped before the World Cup begins.



However, the Blues will have to ward off competition from Liverpool to secure the signature of Nkunku. The Reds reportedly sent scouts to observe the Frenchman during Leipzig’s game against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League last week. The 24-year-old failed to register a goal contribution but was a threat in the final third.

Liverpool are unlikely to hijack the deal, as Chelsea are deep in talks with the player’s entourage. However, should Nkunku's move to Stamford Bridge break down, the Reds could dive for the player.

Blues plotting January move for Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Edson Alvarez in January, according to Mediotiempo via Caught Offside.

Graham Potter remains in the hunt for a new midfielder and has set his sights on the Mexican. The 24-year-old was a target for the Blues this summer, but Ajax refused to let him leave. The Premier League giants went on to sign Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus.

However, the Swiss international has failed to break into Potter’s plans at Stamford Bridge. He's yet to kick a ball for the club, and the move is likely to be terminated soon. The London giants are searching for a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, who has endured an injury ravaged season.

Chelsea want Alvarez to take the Frenchman’s place at Stamford Bridge and are ready to move for him at the turn of the year.

Trevoh Chalobah opens up on his preferred position

Trevoh Chalobah (right) has gone from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah has said that he prefers to play in defence, despite being comfortable in a midfield role as well. There's severe competition for places in the backline at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

However, speaking to the club's website, Chalobah said that even though he has played in midfield before, he feels his place is in the final third.

"I’ve played in midfield across my three loans (at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient) and in a lot of positions really, but I feel like my main position is centre-back. That’s the position I started in during my academy days as well," said Chalobah.

He added:

“Now I just want to play lots of games because that’s what every player in this team wants to do. It’s about making sure I keep my head down, keep working and taking my chances when they come. I want to be a main player in this team and to help us win games and win trophies. It’s a big club, and we want to win trophies every season.”

Chalobah has appeared four times for the Blues this season.

