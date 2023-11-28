Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues favourites for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; club agree Gabriel Moscardo deal, and more - November 28, 2023

Chelsea endured a difficult time at the weekend, succumbing to a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United. Mauricio Pochettino's team next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 3) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourites to sign Napoli midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Elsewhere, the London giants have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 28, 2023:

Chelsea favourites for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (right) is wanted at Chelsea.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Georgian midfielder became a household name last season after helping Napoli win Serie A. Kvaratskhelia registered 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games across competitions last campaign, turning heads across Europe.

While he was a sought-after player in the summer, the 22-year-old end up staying at Naples. Kvaratskhelia has been on song this season as well, scoring four times and setting up five in 16 games. His efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues looking to add more creativity to their team.

The London giants invested heavily in their squad in the last couple of transfer windows. However, the team has struggled in front of goal, and the club are likely to look for solutions in the market. Kvaratskhelia has caught the eye and could be an option in 2024. Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested but Chelsea are the favourites for now.

However, prising the Georgian away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium won't be easy. The player is tied to Napoli till 2027 and is a vital part of plans. With Victor Osimhen expected to leave next year, the club are unlikely to listen to any offers for Kvaratskhelia.

Blues agree Gabriel Moscardo deal

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Corinthians to sign Gabriel Moscardo, according to TNT Sports presenter Craque Neto.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been outstanding for the Brazilian side this season, registering 35 games across competitions. He has established himself as a key figure in the starting XI but could be on a flight to Europe soon.

The Blues remain in the market for a replacement for N'Golo Kante, who left this summer. Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were added to the squad over the summer, but both players are yet to make a mark.

The London giants have identified Moscardo as an option and have agreed a €25 million deal with Corinthians for his services.

Noni Madueke likely to leave Stamford Bridge

Noni Madueke could be on his way out of Chelsea within a year of his arrival, according to The Telegraph.

The Dutch forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven on a £29 million deal this January but has been a disappointment. The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Blues and has dropped down the pecking order under Pochettino.

The London giants are looking to further bolster their attack in 2024 and will have to offload players to adhere to FFP norms. They consider Madueke as surplus to requirements and could put him up for sale.