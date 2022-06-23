Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues favourites to sign Juventus defender; Romelu Lukaku has no future at Stamford Bridge, says former player; and more - June 23, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to invest in their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards came up short in the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League as well as the domestic Cups last season. The German manager will be desperate to improve that in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourites to sign a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Ally McCoist believes Romelu Lukaku has no way back at Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 23, 2022:

Chelsea favourites to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside. Thomas Tuchel is desperate to add a world-class defender to his squad following Antonio Rudiger's arrival at Real Madrid on a Bosman move. Andreas Christensen is also set to leave, while Thiago Silva is in the twilight of his career.

The Blues want to address the situation by bringing in De Ligt. The Dutchman is one of the most highly rated defenders in Europe at the moment. Juventus are hoping to tie him down to a new deal, but the 22-year-old wants to leave. The Blues are the favourites to lap him up.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea are among several clubs interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt - they are in 'pole position'. He is Thomas Tuchel's 'first choice'.[via @cmdotcom #Chelsea are among several clubs interested in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt - they are in 'pole position'. He is Thomas Tuchel's 'first choice'.[via @cmdotcom]

De Ligt has played in a back three for the Netherlands and could suit Tuchel's tactics at Stamford Bridge. The Dutchman is also wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City. However, Chelsea are leading the race for his signature, as they might guarantee him regular first-team football.

Romelu Lukaku has no future at Stamford Bridge, says Ally McCoist

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to join Inter Milan on loan.

Former Scottish player Ally McCoist believes Romelu Lukaku has no way back at Chelsea.

The Belgian striker endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge after returning last summer from Inter Milan. The 29-year-old managed just 15 goals from 44 appearances across competitions and has now agreed to return to the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan.

Speaking to talkSPORT (as quoted by Daily Mail), McCoist said that Lukaku's loan move to Inter is in the best interests of all parties.

"I think, he's got to go now; I was hoping there would be a way back for him. I think the interview is what's done him in, to be honest with you. I hoped he would've stayed and fought for his place and won the fans over and won Thomas Tuchel over with his performances and goals," said McCoist.

He added:

"But I'm not sure, well, I'm convinced, that's not happening now, which disappoints me a little bit. I think it's now in the best interests of both parties that he gets a deal done sooner rather than later, and he's away."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC #Inter



Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m.



NO buy option or obligation clause.



Add-ons related to team performances. Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons.Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m.NO buy option or obligation clause.Add-ons related to team performances. Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons. ⚫️🔵 #CFC #Inter▫️ Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m.▫️ NO buy option or obligation clause.▫️ Add-ons related to team performances. https://t.co/3sEeQtfXs0

McCoist said that Lukaku had his fingers burnt with the controversial interview with Sky Sports Italia.

"I don't like saying that. I just think he shot himself in the foot with the interview. At the time, I know how bad it looked, and how bad it was, but I kind of hoped that there would be a way back for him, but I don't think there is now."

Nice planning Kepa Arrizabalaga loan move

Kepa Arrizabalaga could depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Nice are planning to take Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, according to Foot Mercato via The Hard Tackle. The Spanish goalkeeper has struggled for game time at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy in 2020. With his situation unlikely to change in the upcoming season, the 27-year-old is looking to leave in search of regular football.

Nice are ready to take Kepa to Ligue 1 as a replacement for the outgoing Walter Benitez. However, they only want him on loan right now. Apart from the French club, Juventus and Newcastle United are also monitoring the Spaniard, whose Blues contract expires in 2025.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far