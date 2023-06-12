Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could get substantial fee for Conor Gallagher; club eyeing Romeo Lavia, and more - June 12, 2023

Chelsea are likely to reinforce their squad this summer after a dismal 2022-23 season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Meanwhile, the London giants have been backed to secure a decent fee for Conor Gallagher this summer. Elsewhere, the club are interested in Romeo Lavia. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 12, 2023:

Chelsea could get substantial fee for Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons Chelsea could get a decent fee if they cash in on Conor Gallagher this summer.

The English midfielder has been in and out of the first team this season and is linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer. The 23-year-old has failed to stake a claim in the first team after returning from a fruitful loan spell with Crystal Palace last summer.

The Blues are keen to offload players to adhere to FFP norms after overspending in the last two transfer windows. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor pointed out that Pochettino will have to decide if he wants Gallagher next season.

"I think external factors need to be considered with someone like Gallagher's future, like whether Pochettino rates him. I think Chelsea need to sell players this summer, and I think Gallagher is someone that could probably get them a substantial fee if Pochettino doesn't want him," said Taylor.

Gallagher has admirers at West Ham United and Newcastle United

Blues eyeing Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Romeo Lavia, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Belgian midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season with Southampton, registering a goal and assist in 35 games across competitions. However, with the Saints relegated from the Premier League, the 19-year-old's future is up in the air.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Lavia is among six or seven midfielders being monitored by the Blues.

"Lavia is another name that they admire, and now that Southampton have gone down, there's a deal there to be had, for sure. But make no mistake, Chelsea don't just have two or three names in midfield that they're looking at," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Chelsea have six or seven midfielders that they are trying for, which is why even though they missed out on Ugarte; they're still calm within the recruitment team because it's early in the summer - the window hasn't even opened."

Lavia could be a decent replacement for N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Kalidou Koulibaly to stay

Kalidou Koulibaly's future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep hold of Kalidou Koulibaly beyond the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Senegalese defender joined Chelsea from Napoli with a fierce reputation. However, the 31-year-old has struggled to come to terms with the rigours of the Premier League, enduring a difficult debut season.

Koulibaly helped register 11 clean sheets in 32 games across competitions this season for the London giants. However, he failed to cement a place in the starting XI and dropped down the pecking order as the season progressed. The Senegalese defender's lack of form has sparked talks of an exit from the Blues this summer.

Nevertheless, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Pochettino has the player in his plans for next season.

"I think Pochettino would prefer him to stay, and I think that the club's stance is that they looked at this guy for a long time; they invested in him, and they were confident they'd made a really good transfer, and the first year hasn't gone brilliantly," said Jones.

Koulibaly could be tempted to secure a move back to Serie A this summer.

