Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Manchester City striker as Romelu Lukaku replacement; club have to pay £68 million for Leicester City defender, and more - 9 June 2022

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup but failed to defend the UEFA Champions League title.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified a Manchester City striker as the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the London giants will have to fork out £68 million for a Leicester City defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9 June 2022:

Chelsea identify Gabriel Jesus as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Gabriel Jesus could replace Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have identified Gabriel Jesus as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, according to Goal. The Belgian striker is unsettled at Stamford Bridge and wants to leave this summer. The London giants are ready to offload him and want the Manchester City man to take his place.

Lukaku's second coming at Stamford Bridge has hardly gone according to plan. The 28-year-old has struggled for form on the pitch, while off-field controversies have also done him no good. He has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel, who wants a new number nine this summer.

GOAL @goal Chelsea are considering making a bid for Gabriel Jesus, who is valued at £43m Chelsea are considering making a bid for Gabriel Jesus, who is valued at £43m 🇧🇷 https://t.co/jnTC4zSVWn

Jesus has emerged as a surprise option for the German to indulge in. The Brazilian's future at the Etihad is up in the air, with Erling Haaland set to become the focal point of manager Pep Guardiola's attack. Jesus wants to leave in search of regular football, and a move to London could be on the cards.

The Blues are willing to sanction a loan move for Lukaku, provided they receive a €25 million fee. Inter Milan have retained an interest in their former player, although it's unclear if they would be willing to meet Chelsea's demands. The Blues have already identified Jesus to fill the Belgian's shoes and are even planning to submit a bid for the 25-year-old.

Blues have to pay £68 million for Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana will command a robust transfer fee this summer.

Chelsea will have to pay £68 million to secure the signature of Wesley Fofana, according to Caught Offside via RMC Sport.

The highly rated French defender endured a difficult campaign with Leicester City last season after breaking his leg in pre-season. He returned to full fitness at the fag end of the season, appearing seven times.

Utd District @UtdDistrict #mufc and Chelsea are closely interested in Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana. A transfer would cost at least £68m, as he is contracted to Leicester until 2027. [ @RMCsport 🗞 #mufc and Chelsea are closely interested in Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana. A transfer would cost at least £68m, as he is contracted to Leicester until 2027. [@RMCsport]

Despite his injury, Fogana's stock remains high, with the Blues among the clubs interested.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to add more steel to his backline this summer. Antonio Rudiger will leave the club, while Andreas Christensen is also likely to depart.

The German has his eyes on Fofana, 21, to strengthen his defence. However, the London side will have to pay £68 million to secure his signature and could also face competition from Manchester United.

Chelsea monitoring Stefan de Vrij

Stefan de Vrij could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are monitoring Stefan de Vrij, according to The Hard Tackle via FC Inter News. The Dutch defender's contract expires next summer. However, the 30-year-old is least pleased with the terms offered, as his new contract entails a wage cut.

De Vrij is likely to leave the Nerazzurri this summer as a result, with the club also eager to remove him from their wage bill. The Blues are ready to secure his signature as they look to address their defensive conundrum. The Serie A giants could let the Dutchman leave for just €15 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far