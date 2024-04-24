Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Mauricio Pochettino replacement; club suffer Dusan Vlahovic blow, and more - April 24, 2024

Chelsea suffered a demoralising 5-0 defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday, April 23, in the Premier League. The result further piled further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Pochettino. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 24, 2024:

Chelsea identify Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Roberto De Zerbi is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have identified Roberto De Zerbi as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, according to Caught Offside.

The report adds that the Italian manager has decided to leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season. De Zerbi is wanted at multiple clubs across Europe, thanks to his impressive stint with the Seagulls. The Blues are also on the list of his suitors.

Mauricio Pochettino's position at Stamford Bridge has come under further scrutiny following the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. The London giants could opt for a managerial change at the end of the season and believe that De Zerbi will be ideal for their young squad.

Apart from the Premier League side, Bayern Munich could also be an option for the Italian.

Blues suffer Dusan Vlahovic blow

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer. The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 this year, with the current crop of attackers failing to impress.

The Serb has been impressive for Juventus this season, registering 17 goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the London giants have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

However, speaking to L’Equipe, Vlahovic brushed aside rumours linking him to Paris Saint-Germain and the Blues.

“I’m under contract at Juventus for two more years, I am very happy here. I want to win some important trophies at Juventus. PSG or Chelsea? I heard the rumours but I was not even interested in those stories,” said Vlahovic.

Arsenal are also eyeing a move for the Serb, according to reports.

Conor Gallagher wants to stay

Conor Gallagher's future remains up in the air

Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder has been a first team regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, registering five goals and eight assists in 44 outings across competitions.

However, his contract expires in just over 12 months, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Tottenham Hotspur have been hot on his heels for a while and recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United are also eyeing him with interest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that the 24-year-old would prefer to stay in London if he leaves the Blues.

“New links have started between Conor Gallagher and Newcastle, and it does not surprise me they would have interest, but I am not sure how far I would expect that to go.

"Obviously, Gallagher doesn’t want to leave Chelsea. He can’t even think about it at the moment, as far as I’ve heard, because he just doesn’t want it to happen," said Jones.

He continued:

"But if he does leave Chelsea, I have heard that him moving that far away from his family would not be ideal. I think another club in London could work better, and we know Spurs are keen and that his homegrown status would help them.

"It really is still a case of wait and see because if Pochettino does end up staying beyond this season, he would be very angry to see Gallagher sold."

Gallagher has been wearing the armband in Reece James' absence this season.