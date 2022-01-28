Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Romelu Lukaku replacement; club receive boost in pursuit of Barcelona star, and more - 27 January 2022

Chelsea have fallen behind in the Premier League title race. The Blues are currently third in the league table, ten points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have identified Erling Haaland as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of a Barcelona star. On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27th January 2022.

Chelsea identify Erling Haaland as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Chelsea have identified Erling Haaland as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement.

Chelsea have identified Erling Haaland as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues have held an interest in the Norwegian striker for some time. The London side are hoping to install him in place of the misfiring Belgian now.

Haaland is one of the most lethal strikers in the world at the moment. The 21-year-old has been outstanding since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The Norwegian has registered 80 goals and 21 assists from 79 games for the Bundesliga giants.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via While Thomas Tuchel and #Chelsea are 'huge admirers' of Erling Haaland, there are concerns over the number of German-based players who have struggled in the Premier League.[via @jamesrobsonES While Thomas Tuchel and #Chelsea are 'huge admirers' of Erling Haaland, there are concerns over the number of German-based players who have struggled in the Premier League.[via @jamesrobsonES]

Haaland already has a beeline for his services, with reports surfacing that he could be available for a cut-price deal this summer. Chelsea were pursuing him with interest last summer, but opted to move for Lukaku eventually. That decision has backfired for the London side, as the Belgian has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge, managing only eight goals in 24 appearances so far.

Lukaku has also developed a strained relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel, and is eager to return to Inter Milan at the end of the season. The German is least pleased with the situation, and wants a replacement for Lukaku this summer. Haaland is Tuchel’s preferred choice, and the Blues are willing to dive for him, depending on Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Blues receive boost in pursuit of Ronald Araujo

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Ronald Araujo.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Ronald Araujo. According to Marca, the Uruguayan has rejected Barcelona’s offer to extend his contract. The centre-back has emerged as a key player in the team, and has also showcased his versatility by playing full-back.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season. The Blaugrana are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Araujo wants to keep his options open.

barcacentre @barcacentre Ronald Araújo has rejected Barcelona's first renewal offer. The defender wants to continue, but was not satisfied with the economic terms of the proposed deal. The negotiations will continue. [marca] Ronald Araújo has rejected Barcelona's first renewal offer. The defender wants to continue, but was not satisfied with the economic terms of the proposed deal. The negotiations will continue. [marca] https://t.co/6CGmQtyNRn

The Blues are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest. The London side are expected to invest heavily in their backline this summer. Araujo is among the shortlisted targets. However, Barcelona are likely to return with an improved extension offer for the 22-year-old, who also wants to stay at the club.

Chelsea submit enquiry for Alex Sandro

Chelsea have submitted an enquiry with Juventus for Alex Sandro.

Chelsea have submitted an enquiry with Juventus for Alex Sandro, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues are desperate to add a new left-back this month to offset the absence of Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season due to injury. The Blues are looking at various options to fill the role, and have their eyes on the versatile Sandro.

Also Read Article Continues below

There have been no talks with the player’s agent yet, but things could accelerate if the Bianconeri provide a positive response. The Brazilian is not a regular starter in Turin, and his current contract expires in 2023.

Edited by Bhargav