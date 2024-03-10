Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate Ousmane Diomande talks; Romelu Lukaku's future remains unclear, and more - March 10, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations for their upcoming Premier League game with Newcastle United on Monday, March 11. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have won four and lost three of their last 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues have begun negotiations to bring Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande to Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku’s future remains uncertain at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 10, 2024:

Chelsea initiate Ousmane Diomande talks

Ousmane Diomande is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have initiated talks with Sporting regarding a possible move for Ousmane Diomande this summer, according to Record.

The 20-year-old has been rock-solid at the back for the Portuguese side this season, registering 26 appearances across competitions. His efforts have forced the Stamford Bridge to take note.

The London giants are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer and want a candidate capable enough to fill Thiago Silva’s boots.

The veteran Brazilian’s contract expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign an extension. Meanwhile, there remains doubts regarding the futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana.

Diomande has shown that he's ready to take the next step in his career and is also wanted at Arsenal, Newcastle United and Juventus.

However, the Blues are hoping to beat the competitions by taking an early lead in the race. The Ivorian has a £69 million release clause in his contract, but Chelsea are working on a £51 million deal to sign the player this summer.

Romelu Lukaku's future remains unclear

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer.

Romelu Lukaku’s future at Chelsea remains up in the air, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian striker is on loan at AS Roma, and has been in good form this season. Lukaku has registered 18 goals and four assists in 35 outings across competitions.

However, with the Blues looking for a new No. 9 this year, the 30-year-old could be permanently offloaded at the end of the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it's too early to talk about the Belgian’s future, though.

“It’s too early to speculate what will happen with Romelu Lukaku this summer. We still don’t know Chelsea’s plans, whether AS Roma can afford him with their Financial Fair Play strategy based on Champions League football or not,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Lukaku can only wait now and focus on helping Roma do special things in Italy and in Europe. That’s why he wanted to stay silent in TV interviews after the Europa League win over Brighton.”

The London giants have reportedly identified Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as the ideal replacement for Lukaku.

Mauricio Pochettino’s job under threat, says journalist

Mauricio Pochettino’s position at Chelsea is no longer guaranteed, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Argentinean manager has failed to get his tactics right since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Blues are miles away from the top-four, in 11th place in the Premier League after 26 games.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Jones added that there’s still time for Pochettino to save his job.

“Things are not looking good for Pochettino, but he still has time to save face. At the beginning of this season, the club hoped they could, at the very least, qualify for the Europa League - and that is still possible.

"Winning the FA Cup could salvage something from this season and help the owners restore some pride,” said Jones.

He continued:

“It's been a tough year, though. I'm not certain even that would cement his place at the club for next season because the bond with the fans isn't there, the style of football and consistency isn't there, and the league form has been a letdown.”

Jones went on to name Sporting manager Ruben Amorim as a possible replacement for the Argentinean.

“Amorim is consistently cited as the man they would be most interested in if they need a replacement, but that one is not straightforward.

"If it can't happen, I think Chelsea already have a list of at least five other names in mind,” said Jones.

Thomas Tuchel, who's set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, could also be an option for the Premier League giants to consider.