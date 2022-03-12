Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Barcelona ace; Juventus monitoring Christian Pulisic, and more - 11 March 2022

Chelsea registered a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday in the Premier League. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz helped the London side stay afloat in the title race. The Blues now trail leaders Manchester City by 13 points, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, Juventus are monitoring Christian Pulisic.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11th March 2022:

Chelsea interested in Gavi

Gavi is attracting attention from clubs around Europe.

Chelsea are interested in Gavi, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Barcelona. The 17-year-old has all the attributes to become a future superstar, so the London side want to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Gavi rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and broke into the first team this season. The Spaniard has steadily developed into a first-team regular and has become one of the stars of Xavi’s setup. The 17-year-old’s technical prowess and quality on the ball has endeared him to the Blues.

However, the Premier League giants are staring at uncertain times after their billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. The club cannot sign any new players, but that has not stopped them from making plans for the summer.

Manager Thomas Tuchel wants a new midfielder at the end of the season amid uncertainties over Jorginho’s future. The German manager believes Gavi has all the tools to flourish in the Chelsea midfield. As such, the Blues could be tempted to dive for Gavi in the summer. However, prising him away won’t be a walk in the park.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring the Spaniard, with manager Julian Nagelsmann eyeing the 17-year-old as the perfect addition to his midfield. Gavi’s current contract with Barcelona runs till the summer of 2023. A stay at the Camp Nou could also be on the cards, as the teenager enjoys a healthy relationship with Xavi.

Both the Gunners and Bayern were previously willing to pay €50 million for the teenager. So they could shell out a similar amount if an opportunity arises to snap up Gavi. However, the player extending his stay at the Camp Nou appears to be the more likely proposition.

Juventus monitoring Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta dello Sport. The American’s future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air following Chelsea’s recent woes. The Bianconeri are hoping to make the most of the situation to lure Pulisic to Turin.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues in 2019 as a replacement for Eden Hazard. Unfortunately, the American has failed to live up to his billing. He has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge, and the situation has not improved since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel. However, Pulisic’s woes have not deterred Juventus.

The Bianconeri believe the USMNT star could rediscover his form with a change of scenario. The 23-year-old is expected to leave the London giants this summer.

Jurgen Klopp backs decision to sanction Roman Abramovich

Jurgen Klopp says the UK government is correct to sanction Roman Abramovich.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the UK government’s decision to sanction Blues owner Roman Abramovich. The billionaire’s reported ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin have been scrutinised in recent weeks in the wake of his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference, Klopp pointed out that Chelsea employees cannot be held responsible for the situation, though.

“I don't speak to him (Thomas Tuchel) that often. The Chelsea employees are not responsible for what is happening. One man is responsible for that, and it's Vladimir Putin. I don't know about Roman Abramovich's role in all of this, but you can say he is close (to Putin). I think what the Government did is right," said Klopp.

