Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Bayern Munich defender; club makes decision on future of Spanish midfielder, and more - 7th October 2021

Chelsea are already planning for the next year as they aim to assert their influence in Europe. The Blues broke the bank this season for Romelu Lukaku, and also signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in a Bayern Munich defender whose current deal expires next summer. The Blues have also decided on the future of a Spanish midfielder on loan from Atletico Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 7th October 2021

Chelsea interested in Niklas Sule

Chelsea are interested in Niklas Sule, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues are planning to strengthen their backline next year, amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of some of their defenders.

Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva are indispensable members of Thomas Tuchel's team, but both their contracts run out next summer. The German manager tried to sign Jules Kounde this summer without success, and there's little to suggest their luck could improve next year.

As such, Chelsea are scouting the market for central defenders, and have found an enticing option in Sule. The German defender has struggled due to injuries in recent times, but has come into his own this season.

The 26-year-old has appeared 144 times for Bayern Munich, scoring six goals. Sule has already entered the final 12 months of his current contract with the Bavarians. That has added to speculation surrounding his future, and the Blues are plotting to potentially lap him up for free next summer.

However, Chelsea will face competition for his signature from Real Madrid and Arsenal. Los Blancos have already signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich in a free transfer this summer, and are ready to repeat the trick with Sule. Meanwhile, the Gunners want more quality in their backline, and have identified the German defender as a possible target.

Blues makes decision Saul Niguez's future

Chelsea have decided not to take up the option to buy Saul Niguez at the end of this season, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder joined the Blues on loan this summer from Atletico Madrid, and the London side have the option of signing him permanently next year. But Saul Niguez has struggled to come to terms with life in the Premier League since his move to London a month ago.

CFCBlogs @CFCBlogs_ @saulniguez Thomas Tuchel on Saul Niguez:🗣️“It's life at Chelsea and we have to keep on going and keep everybody positive. The guys have to work for their form because performance is the most important, and form and confidence and positive attitude. His time will come.” #CFC Thomas Tuchel on Saul Niguez:🗣️“It's life at Chelsea and we have to keep on going and keep everybody positive. The guys have to work for their form because performance is the most important, and form and confidence and positive attitude. His time will come.”#CFC | @saulniguez https://t.co/FcCd1Mt2aH

Chelsea seem to have little room for him, especially as they are blessed with a plethora of talented midfielders in their ranks. As such, the Blues have already decided that they will not convert Niguez's loan deal into a permanent move.

Andreas Christensen gives positive update on his future

Andreas Christensen has provided positive feedback regarding his future. The Danish defender's current contract with Chelsea expires next summer, and the Blues are locked in negotiations with him for an extension.

Speaking to TV3 Sport, as relayed by The Express, Christensen remained coy about his future, but revealed that he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea” said Christensen.

