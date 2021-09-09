Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Bundesliga midfielder; club set to battle Juventus for French star, and more - 8th September 2021

Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Saturday aiming to continue their strong start to the season.

The Blues have won two of their opening three games in the league, scoring six goals and conceding just once. Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a Premier League title triumph this season to add to his already impressive CV.

Chelsea have set their eyes on a Bundesliga midfielder. The Blues could face competition from Juventus for a French midfielder, while a Spanish full-back is wanted by Inter Milan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th September 2021.

Chelsea interested in Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are interested in Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea are interested in Jude Bellingham, according to The Chelsea Chronicle via Eurosport.

The Blues have been linked with the Englishman before. But it now appears the London side have rekindled their interest in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Bellingham has been in fine form since joining the Bundesliga giants last summer. He's one of the brightest young midfielders in European football.

Chelsea are planning to revamp their midfield next summer, despite having a plethora of options on their roster. The Blues have been linked with quite a few world-class targets of late, and Bellingham has now been included on that list.

However, prising him away from Dortmund will not be easy, especially as the Bundesliga giants currently value him at £100 million. The Englishman has been compared with Frank Lampard by Jose Mourinho, which speaks volumes of Bellingham's qualities.

Dean Jones: "Jude Bellingham’s been on Chelsea's radar for the past year or so. And I think that situation is one they’ll start to explore further in the new year." — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) September 6, 2021

Bellingham has a long way to go to fill the shoes of the Chelsea legend, but he certainly has the qualities to shine at Stamford Bridge. While the Borussia Dortmund star hasn’t yet picked up Lampard’s goalscoring prowess, he is tremendously gifted with the ball at his feet.

Blues set to battle Juventus for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea will face competition from Juventus for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea will face competition from Juventus for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Blues have earmarked the Frenchman as one of their targets for the summer of 2022. However, the player is also wanted by the Bianconeri, who are looking to regroup under Massimiliano Allegri. Tchouameni was expected to leave Monaco this summer amid interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, but a move did not materialise.

Paul Pogba has heaped praise on his France teammate Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni. Last week, the 21-year-old made his senior debut for France’s national team and has featured in all three of his nation’s games during the international break. pic.twitter.com/DmrWk22DDe — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 8, 2021

The 21-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds in recent seasons, and is expected to get even better. The Blues believe the Frenchman could be a successor to N’Golo Kante, but will have to ward off interest from Juventus to secure his signature.

Marcos Alonso wanted by Inter Milan

Marcos Alonso is wanted by Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are interested in Marcos Alonso, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Serie A giants are planning to bolster their full-back area, and have set their sights on the Chelsea man. Alonso’s future at Stamford Bridge continues to hang in the balance, even though he has started in all three of the Blues’ games this season.

Also Read

Inter are looking for a replacement for Ashley Young, who left the club at the end of his contract this summer. The Nerazzurri believe Alonso has the right ingredients to fill the role, and will attempt to prise him away from Chelsea next summer.

Edited by Bhargav