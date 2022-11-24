Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; Serie A duo monitoring Christian Pulisic, and more - November 24, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to invest in their squad this summer after a poor start to the season. Graham Potter took charge in September but has endured a disappointing run of results in recent games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 24, 2022:

Chelsea not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea are not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Matt Law via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese forward ended his association with Manchester United this week in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old is currently without a club and was previously been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. He has scored three goals from 16 games for the Red Devils this season.

The Blues were reportedly eager to secure Ronaldo's signature this summer. New co-owner Todd Boehly had identified the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the perfect statement signing to mark the onset of his reign. However, then manager Thomas Tuchel's reservations regarding the 37-year-old forced the move to be shelved.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football. As of now, Chelsea have no plans to try to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I don't expect that to change but I've learned to never say never in football.

With Tuchel gone and Ronaldo available on a free move, Boehly was expected to reignite his interest in the player. However, Chelsea have no plans to take the Portuguese to Stamford Bridge at the moment.

Inter Milan and Juventus monitoring Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has admirers in Serie A.

Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping a close eye on Christian Pulisic, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The American forward is an isolated figure at Chelsea at the moment and has struggled for game time under Graham Potter. The 24-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of hype but has failed to deliver on the promise.

The Blues are ready to move him on, with plans already in place for investment in attack. Pulisic is surplus to requirements under Potter but has admirers in the Serie A.

Both Inter and Juventus want to add more bite to their frontline next year and have turned their attention to the American. The Blues are likely to let Pulisic leave for a suitable bid. He could boost his chances of an exit with a stellar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with the USMNT.

Chelsea remain inrace for Endrick, says Fabrizio Romano

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are still in the race to sign Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick.

The 16-year-old is the next big thing to come out of Brazil, and Palmeiras have quite a task at hand to keep him at the club. The Blues have already given the player a tour of the club and are keen to secure his services.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also tracking Endrick with interest.

"There’s still no agreement between Palmeiras and any other club, or on the player’s side. It’s still open, and it’s the player who will decide, so more than bids to Palmeiras, it’s about convincing the player. The race remains the same: Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG. All the clubs are still in the race, 100%," wrote Romano.

Endrick can only arrive on European shores when he turns 18 in 2024.

