Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Juventus defender; Christopher Nkunku opens up on future, and more - 6 June 2022

Chelsea are planning to use the summer to get back to their best next season.

Manager Thomas Tuchel's side did not have the best of times in the 2021-22 campaign. The German is eyeing reinforcements this summer to turn things around.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku has opened up about his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 6 June 2022:

Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea's interest in Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea have retained their interest in Matthijs de Ligt.

The Juventus defender is highly regarded in the European circuit, and the Blues have been monitoring him for a while. Tuchel urgently needs to bolster his defence amid the impending mass exodus from the back.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also added that the London giants are prioritising a move for Jules Kounde this summer.

"Matthijs de Ligt’s current release clause is valid for €120m, while his current contract expires in June 2024. Juventus are now negotiating with the Dutch defender to extend the contract until 2025 or 2026, but De Ligt has told the club that he will only sign a new agreement if the release clause is lowered," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"So far for Barcelona, who have financial problems, it is too expensive a deal for them to seriously consider at the moment. Chelsea have been monitoring De Ligt for months, but the priority at the moment is Jules Kounde."

Romano went on to reveal that De Ligt could be an option for the Blues in the near future.

"De Ligt is a top player and Juve won’t want to lose him, but he’s not making it easy for them here, and if Chelsea decide they want another centre-back in the near future, this increasingly looks like a serious option for them," wrote Romano.

Christopher Nkunku opens up on his future

Christopher Nkunku could be on the move this summer.

Christopher Nkunku is flattered at the interest in him from clubs around Europe.

The Frenchman has become a household name following a superb season with RB Leipzig, scoring 35 goals from 52 games across competitions. Chelsea are among the clubs keeping a close eye on him.

Speaking recently, Nkunku said that he is also humbled by Leipzig's desire to keep hold of him at any cost.

"It’s no secret there are clubs that are interested in me. Yes, it’s flattering. But it’s also flattering to have a club like Leipzig doing everything to keep me. Here, we will have to think carefully and make a good decision. The World Cup is coming to life and this is a parameter to be taken into account. Like I said, you just have to think it through," said Nkunku.

Blues planning contract talks with Mason Mount

Mason Mount is set to be handed a new deal.

Chelsea are planning to hand Mason Mount a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman is a first-team regular under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. His current contract expires in 2024, so the Blues do have time on their hands.

However, they are aware that Mount's spectacular rise has earned him admirers at clubs around Europe.

The Blues want to tie him down to a new and improved deal to ward off potential suitors. With the UK government lifting the sanctions imposed on the Premier League giants, they are planning to sit down with Mount soon.

