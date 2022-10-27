Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Lionel Messi; club reignite interest in Inter Milan full-back, and more - October 27, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over RB Salzburg in midweek in the UEFA Champions League to confirm their passage to the knockouts with a game to go. Graham Potter's wards will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 29) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to take Lionel Messi to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants are set to reignite their interest in an Inter Milan full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 27, 2022:

Chelsea interested in Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Lionel Messi, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean has been in blistering form for Paris Saint-Germain this season, registering 11 goals and 12 assists in 16 appearances across competitions. He has pulled the strings for the Parisians, who are unbeaten this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has 23 goal contributions in 16 matches for PSG this season 🤯 Lionel Messi has 23 goal contributions in 16 matches for PSG this season 🤯 https://t.co/0SgNiPjEaq

The 35-year-old has proven that he still has a lot to offer but is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 giants are eager to extend his stay in Paris, but Messi will only make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. That has opened the door for the Blues to consider a move for the Argentine maestro.

Graham Potter's side have looked lackluster in attack at times, so it's safe to say that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would transform their frontline. However, Barcelona are also plotting a return for their prodigal son, while Manchester City have their eyes on the player too. Messi also has the option to move to the MLS next year, which could ignite a bidding war for his signature.

Blues reignite Denzel Dumfries interest

Denzel Dumfries is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Denzel Dumfries, according to 90 Min. The London giants have had their eyes on the Dutchman for a while and had a conversation with Inter Milan this summer regarding a move. While the transfer didn't materialise, injury to Reece James has forced the Blues to reconsider a move for Dumfries.

The Dutchman has registered seven goals and nine assists in 60 appearances for the Nerazzurri. The London giants want a suitable backup for James and have Dumfries on their wishlist. However, the player is likely to cost a fortune, so his price tag could force the Blues to explore alternate options.

Chelsea lead race for Christopher Nkunku, says Fabrizio Romano

Christopher Nkunku is close to arriving at Stamford Bridge next year.

Chelsea are firmly in control of the race to sign Christopher Nkunku, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The London giants have already identified the player as the ideal candidate to improve their attack and are ready to take him to Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Frenchman is waiting to sign a contract with the Premier League side.

"It’s important to mention that Chelsea have everything under control; he’s agreed in principle to join; he’s had a medical with Chelsea, and he’s waiting to sign his contract,” wrote Romano.

The Italian added that the Blues are not planning to activate the player's €60 million release clause.

“Everyone who’s joining Chelsea all agree that Nkunku will be an excellent signing for the Blues. Just a reminder – Chelsea don’t plan to meet Nkunku’s €60m release clause; they plan to reach a different agreement," wrote Romano.

Nkunku has been outstanding for RB Leipzig recently, registering 47 goals in his last 70 games for the Bundesliga side.

