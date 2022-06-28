Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Manchester City defender; club enter race for Real Madrid forward, and more - June 28, 2022

Chelsea are working to revamp their squad after an underwhelming season. Manager Thomas Tuchel guided his team to triumphs in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, the German failed to assert his dominance in the league, UEFA Champions League and the domestic Cups.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are interested in a Manchester City defender. Elsewhere, the London giants have entered the race for a Real Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 28, 2022:

Chelsea interested in Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Nathan Ake, according to Fabrizio Romano. The London giants are expected to invest heavily in their backline this summer. Ake has emerged as a potential target for Tuchel.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the German manager is a fan of Ake.

"Todd Boehly will listen to Thomas Tuchel’s ideas this summer. The plan is to reinforce the team, and this is being worked on. Matthijs de Ligt is a priority for the defence, but the Blues are waiting to see if Juventus will extend his contract or not; keep an eye also on Nathan Ake because he is highly rated by Tuchel," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"As for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, following the departure of Marina Granovskaia, there have been no new contacts yet, but he has always been on the Chelsea list: Sevilla want €65m fee."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Second bid is coming. More to follow soon. Positive feelings around Raheem Sterling deal also tonight. Chelsea have a new bid ready, Man City are prepared to let him go as it was part of the plan - and Raheem is keen on Chelsea move. Personal terms, already discussed.Second bid is coming. More to follow soon. Positive feelings around Raheem Sterling deal also tonight. Chelsea have a new bid ready, Man City are prepared to let him go as it was part of the plan - and Raheem is keen on Chelsea move. Personal terms, already discussed. 🔵 #CFC Second bid is coming. More to follow soon.

He added that the Blues are preparing to submit a new offer for Raheem Sterling soon.

"Elsewhere, Man City’s Raheem Sterling is the first choice as a new winger; there will soon be a new proposal at Man City after the personal terms have already been discussed. Boehly is also very attentive to the contractual situations of players like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount – all of whom are waiting for answers as soon as possible," wrote Romano.

Blues enter race for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Marco Asensio, according to SPORT via Sport Witness. The Spaniard's contract is set to expire next summer, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal. Real Madrid are ready to cash in on him this year, with the Blues among the clubs eager to lap him up.

Tuchel wants more quality in his attack, and Asensio can be an enticing prospect. The La Liga giants want €40 million to part ways with the 26-year-old. The player will demand wages of €7-8 million per year from his new suitors and will require guarantees of a place in the starting XI.

The Blues could look to sign the Spaniard as a replacement for Hakim Ziyech, who is likely to leave. However, they'll have to ward off competition from Manchester United and AC Milan for his signature.

Chelsea enquire about Inter Milan's Milan Skiriniar

Milan Skriniar has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have enquired about Milan Skriniar's availability, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via Caught Offside.

The Slovak defender has been rock-solid for Inter Milan recently and is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The London giants asked about him during negotiations for Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Inter. The Nerazzurri want €70 million for Skriniar.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



107 progressive carries

97 clearances

93% pass accuracy

89 successful pressures

87% long ball accuracy

84 passes into final third

78 progressive passes

58 blocks

38 interceptions

25 tackles won

3 goals



PSG target. Milan Skriniar’s Serie A season by numbers [35 games]:107 progressive carries97 clearances93% pass accuracy89 successful pressures87% long ball accuracy84 passes into final third78 progressive passes58 blocks38 interceptions25 tackles won3 goalsPSG target. Milan Skriniar’s Serie A season by numbers [35 games]:107 progressive carries97 clearances93% pass accuracy89 successful pressures87% long ball accuracy84 passes into final third78 progressive passes58 blocks38 interceptions25 tackles won3 goalsPSG target. 💪🇸🇰 https://t.co/UT3o79T8bh

Tuchel desperately needs reinforcements at the back following the departure of Antonio Rudiger.

With Andreas Christensen also days away from exiting, the Blues have turned their attention to Skriniar. While there's a desire from the Blues and Inter to facilitate a deal, the Parisians' interest could pose a problem.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far