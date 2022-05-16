Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Real Madrid midfielder; club could enter race for Bayern Munich striker, and more - 16 May 2022

Chelsea face Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League. Manager Thomas Tuchel could secure a third-place finish with a win against the Foxes.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Real Madrid midfielder. Elsewhere, the London giants could enter the race for a Bayern Munich striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16 May 2022:

Chelsea interested in Casemiro

Casemiro is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Casemiro, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mirror. The Brazilian has been one of the pillars of Real Madrid's midfield in recent seasons. So the Blues are planning to take him to the Premier League this summer.

Casemiro has evolved into one of the leading defensive midfielders in the world since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Luka Modric and Toni Kroo. The trio is regarded as among the best in the business right now.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea have identified Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as a potential option to Rice and Tchouameni in the summer.

{Mirror}



However, the La Liga giants have struggled to reach a breakthrough in talks to extend the Brazilian's stay at the club. Real Madrid are unimpressed by the player's salary demands and are willing to consider his departure. The Blues are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel is searching for a replacement for N'Golo Kante, who is staring at an uncertain future. Jorginho could also be on the move this summer, which would make a new midfielder a necessity. Casemiro could be a fabulous addition to Tuchel's team and could be a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Brazilian would add quality and experience to the Blues' midfield, while his winning mentality could also take the club forward. Casemiro has three years remaining on his current deal, but Los Blancos could let him leave for around €50 million.

Blues could enter race for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Chelsea could enter the race for Robert Lewandowski, according to Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft. The Polish striker's current contract with Bayern Munich expires next year, but he will not sign an extension. Lewandowski could leave the Bavarians this summer, with Barcelona the favourites for his signature.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Re: Lewandowski



Barcelona the favorite



Don’t rule out Chelsea though…



Could be an outsider in this deal. Assume they can definitely can sign players…and the “Lukaku-situation” moving … Re: Lewandowski Barcelona the favoriteDon’t rule out Chelsea though…Could be an outsider in this deal. Assume they can definitely can sign players…and the “Lukaku-situation” moving …

However, the Blues are also keeping a close eye on the Polish striker. Tuchel is in a spot of bother with Romelu Lukaku, so a new world-class striker could be on his agenda this summer. However, any potential deal for Lewandowski would also depend on the Belgian's future at Stamford Bridge.

Ivan Perisic prefers move to Juventus

Ivan Perisic is not attracted by a move to Stamford Bridge.

Ivan Perisic prefers to join Juventus over a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Get Football News Italy. Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Inter Milan utility man, who will be without a contract this summer. Tuchel wants a backup for Ben Chilwell and has his eyes on the Croatian.

However, Perisic has his heart set on a move to Juventus. The 33-year-old wants a two-year deal with €6 million in wages, but the Nerazzurri are unwilling to offer more than €5 million, including bonuses. Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri is interested in the player, who could arrive in Turin on a Bosman move if the club meet his wage demands.

Newcastle United were willing to offer Perisic's desired wages, but the player's representatives ruled them out, as the Magpies cannot offer UEFA Champions League football. Perisic doesn't want to join the Blues either.

