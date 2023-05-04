Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not interested in Sadio Mane; Kalidou Koulibaly wants to stay, and more - May 4, 2023

Chelsea's season has gone from bad to worse since the club decided to part ways with Graham Potter. Caretaker manager Frank Lampard has lost all six games (across competitions) in charge and desperately needs a win against Bournemouth in the league on Saturday (May 6).

Meanwhile, the Blues are not interested in Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane. Elsewhere, defender Kalidou Koulibaly wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 4, 2023:

Chelsea not interested in Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Chelsea are not in the race to sign Sadio Mane, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Senegalese forward joined Bayern Munich last summer, but his future remains up in the air. Mane has fared decently at the Allianz Arena this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up five in 35 games across competitions.

Recent reports say that the Blues are looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer. The 31-year-old enjoyed a highly successful time with Liverpool during his stay in the Premier League.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the London giants want a more traditional No. 9 this summer.

"What is clear for now is that Chelsea are not currently considering Mane. There have been no talks despite rumours Mauricio Pochettino has earmarked the player as a transfer target should he land the job at Stamford Bridge," wrote Johnson.

He added:

“Pochettino, at the time of writing, hasn’t signed as the new Chelsea boss, although is widely expected to do so. But Chelsea’s recruitment is done in numbers, and they want a traditional striker – more like Lewandowski than Mane in style, but younger than both."

Johnson also said that Chelsea are looking to buy younger players this summer, so Mane might not fit their agenda.

"Chelsea want to buy younger players so that transfer fees are investments not expenses. There will always be exceptions to this model, but I don’t anticipate Mane being one of them," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Liverpool are also not considering re-signing Mane. But keep an eye on Roma. No approach has been made to date, but Jose Mourinho is a big fan.”

The Blues are heavily linked with Christopher Nkunku, who's likely to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly wants to stay

Kalidou Koulibaly has not been in his element this season.

Kalidou Koulibaly is not looking to leave Chelsea, according to his agent Bruno Satin.

The Senegalese defender arrived at the club last summer from Napoli but has struggled to come to terms with the rigours of the Premier League. He has subsequently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues likely to further invest in their backline.

However, speaking to Tutto Mercato Web, Satin said that Koulibaly is happy in London.

"It seems that at Chelsea we want to change a lot. … he told me that he’s fine in London. I no longer manage his interests, but many young players have signed, it could be that they want to make a generational change. Even if starting from scratch is always complicated," said Satin.

The 31-year-old is sidelined with an injury and might not return to action this season.

Blues advised to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has advised the club to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer. The 33-year-old has three goals and one assist in 22 games across competitions this season.

Speaking recently, Burley heavily criticised Aubameyang for his performance for the Blues against Arsenal in midweek.

"Aubameyang, and he was not the only one, should not wear a Chelsea jersey again. He should not even be allowed to the training ground. I don’t know how long he’s got left on his deal, but whatever it is, get him out. He walked around for 45 minutes. It’s embarrassing," said Burley.

He continued:

“Quite frankly, if I’m on the bench, and I’m not playing because of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, what is that telling me? I’m thinking about a different sport. He doesn’t care; he’s a liability. It’s embarrassing.”

The London giants are likely to invest in a new striker this summer, so Aubameyang's time at the club could be coming to an end.

Poll : 0 votes