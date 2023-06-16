Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Kylian Mbappe talks; club step up Dusan Vlahovic pursuit, and more - June 16, 2023

Chelsea are working behind the scenes to add more quality to their squad after a dismal 2022-23 campaign. New manager Mauricio Pochettino will have a huge task at hand when he takes over the reins of the first team next month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are already negotiating with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic regarding a possible move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 16, 2023:

Chelsea not in Kylian Mbappe talks

Kylian Mbappe is a wanted man this summer.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain is up in the air after his decision not to renew his deal with the club. The 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians expires in just over a year.

Real Madrid are paying a close attention to the situation, while the Blues have also been linked with Mbappe. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Ligue 1 champions will offload the player unless he signs a new deal.

"Mbappe has denied plans to join Real Madrid this summer, but PSG’s plan now is to sell the striker unless he signs a new deal – there is no intention to lose him as a free agent, so he will be on the market, and Real Madrid are one of the clubs informed on the situation," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"We will inevitably start to see other big names linked with Mbappe as well, but as of now Chelsea sources don’t confirm any concrete talk for Mbappe, I don’t have this info. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but as of today there are no concrete talks on this one."

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and are the favourites to lap him up this summer.

Blues step up Dusan Vlahovic pursuit

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, according to transfer insider Rudy Galetti.

The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 to spearhead their attack next season and have zeroed in on the Serb. Vlahovic has been in impressive form for Juventus in the recently concluded season. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and set up four more from 42 games across competitions.

His efforts have convinced the London giants, who're preparing to initiate talks with the Bianconeri in the coming days. Vlahovic is open to a move away from Turin, as he seeks a fresh challenge this summer. However, the Serie A giants want €80 million to part ways with the Serb.

Chelsea unwilling to pay over the odds for Andre Onana

Andre Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will not pay an astronomical fee for Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Cameroonian is a target for the Blues this summer, with the club looking for an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. Inter Milan are ready to let Onana leave for the right price.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the two clubs enjoy a cordial relationship and are trying to reach a breakthrough in talks.

"Chelsea have also had positive conversations with Inter – their relationship is very good, but the feeling is that the situation of some of the players being discussed won’t be easy to resolve. Inter want Kalidou Koulibaly as a priority target, but also Romelu Lukaku, and Inter have asked for both of them on loan," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"However, Chelsea said ‘no’ – they only want permanent bids, or nothing. Inter will try again, while Chelsea also asked about Andre Onana, though he will cost big money, so it’s not an easy negotiation. Chelsea don’t want to pay crazy money like £80m, but talks will continue, so let’s see if there’s an important breakthrough soon."

Romano also named Mike Maignan as a possible option for the Premier League giants to consider.

"I’m aware there have also been reports suggesting Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to continue with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one next season, but I’d keep this situation open for now. It’s possible that Chelsea will stick with Kepa but not guaranteed yet," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"It’s fair to say that a ‘keeper like Onana would be very expensive, and I can understand if the board decide to focus on other positions, but let’s see what happens because Onana, or someone like Mike Maignan, would be a fantastic option."

Maignan has been fabulous for AC Milan recently, so prising him away would be no easy task either.

