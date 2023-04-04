Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race for Hirving Lozano; Liverpool eyeing Conor Gallagher, and more - April 4, 2023

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday (April 4) in the Premier League. Both sides have struggled recently and are coming off defeats at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourites to sign Hirving Lozano this summer. Elsewhere, the Reds are interested in Conor Gallagher. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 4, 2024.

Chelsea leading race for Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano (right) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Hirving Lozano, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Mexican forward has been in decent form with Napoli over the years, registering 30 goals and 17 assists from 147 games across competitions. The Blues are looking to add more bite to their attack this summer and have set their sights on the 27-year-old.

Lozano could be an upgrade on the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, who have struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge. The Serie A leaders are willing to let him go for an offer of €50 million, and the Blues are ready to match their asking price. However, they face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United for the Mexican.

Liverpool eyeing Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have identified Conor Gallagher as a possible target for the summer, according to The Independent.

The Reds want to upgrade their midfield following an underwhelming season and believe that the Englishman has the qualities needed to succeed at Anfield. The Merseyside club have been linked with Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount recently and have now settled on Gallagher.

The 23-year-old was a revelation on loan to Crystal Palace last season but has failed to replicate that form at Chelsea this season. The Englishman has one goal and one assist in 33 appearances across competitions this season. However, Liverpool are unperturbed by his recent slump and want him at Anfield this summer.

While the Blues would hate to lose Gallagher, they're under pressure to trim their squad to meet the financial fair play requirements. The 23-year-old's contract runs till 2025, so he won't come cheap, though.

Paul Merson advises Blues to sign Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is available to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson reckons Brendon Rodgers would be the perfect replacement for Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea parted ways with the English manager on Sunday, while Leicester City also cut ties with Rodgers earlier that day. The Blues hierarchy are looking for their next manager, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann among the targeted candidates.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said that Rodgers or Mauricio Pochettino would be better suited for the role.

"I would like to see Brendan Rodgers in at Chelsea. Either Rodgers or Mauricio Pochettino, who would have to get off to a flyer at Stamford Bridge, given his previous allegiances with Tottenham. If he lost his first two games, there would be mayhem," said Merson.

He added:

"I'm a big Brendan Rodgers fan. Unfortunately, things have gone horribly wrong at Leicester. In football, it all comes down to timing, and let's be honest, if Leicester were where Brighton are now, everyone would be calling for Rodgers to go to Chelsea."

Merson went on to explain in detail why Rodgers would be perfect to usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge.

"Rodgers ticks every box; he plays on the front foot; he started his coaching career at Chelsea and knows the club. But the timing of the Chelsea job coming up this time hasn't worked in his favour, with him getting the sack at Leicester four hours before Potter was relieved of his duties," said Merson.

He continued:

"Chelsea fans will question why they should turn to a manager who has just been sacked by Leicester, but if you look at the all-round picture, Rodgers is a good manager who has worked at top clubs like Liverpool and Celtic, won trophies at Leicester and put them on the brink of Champions League qualification. I just think Rodgers is the one."

The Blues have announced Bruno Saltor as the interim head coach and could wait till the summer to appoint their next manager.

