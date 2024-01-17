Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make Evan Ferguson offer, club ready to offload Trevoh Chalobah, and more - January 17, 2024

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League with 31 points from 21 games, 14 adrift of league leaders Liverpool, who have played a game less. Mauricio Pochettino’s season hasn’t gone according to plans, despite investing heavily in the squad last summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues have already submitted a proposal to take Evan Ferguson on loan this month. Elsewhere, the London giants are ready to offload Trevoh Chalobah.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from January 17, 2024.

Chelsea make Evan Ferguson offer

Evan Ferguson is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have submitted an offer with Brighton & Hove Albion to take Evan Ferguson on loan this month, according to Football Transfers.

The English striker is highly rated at clubs across the Premier League, although he has not been at his best this season. Ferguson has registered six goals and one assist from 24 outings for the Seagulls, but that hasn’t discouraged his suitors.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and have their eyes on Victor Osimhen. However, prising the Nigerian away from Napoli is close to impossible this month. As such, Chelsea have turned to Ferguson as a short-term fix.

Manchester United have also attempted a similar deal for the 19-year-old. However, their approach has been rebuffed by Brighton, who have no desire to let their prized asset leave at the moment.

Blues ready to offload Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end

Chelsea have informed Trevoh Chalobah that he is free to leave the club this month, according to Football Insider. The English defender is yet to kick a ball this season as he remains sidelined with thigh problems. Chalobah was reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich last summer, but a move failed to materialize.

The Blues have invested heavily at the back of late, as they look to lay down succession plans for Thiago Silva. However, Chalobah is not part of those plans.

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly had a chat with the 24-year-old to inform him of the decision. The player’s contract with the London giants expires in 2028, but he could be offloaded for a reduced fee this year.

Chelsea backed to target Kyle Walker-Peters by journalist

Kyle Walker-Peters could be on the move this month

Chelsea could turn to Kyle Walker-Peters this month to address their full-back woes, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Blues are struggling to cope with multiple injuries in the full-back position this season. Reece James has endured a stop-start campaign so far, spending much of the time on the sidelines. The London giants have suffered in his absence.

The left-back position has also been a worry. Ben Chilwell missed much of the season with a hamstring injury and has recently returned to action. Marc Cucurella, meanwhile, picked up an ankle injury in December and will be sidelined for a couple of months now. Walker-Peters could be an option for Mauricio Pochettino, given that Southampton could listen to offers for the player this month.

The London giants are long-term admirers of the Englishman, who can be a fine replacement for James at right-back. Walker-Peters can also cover for Chilwell, which makes him an enticing option for Pochettino.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham United are also interested in the 26-year-old.

"When it comes to Walker-Peters, there is no sign of him signing a new contract. I think they thought there would be more Premier League interest than there was in the summer. They didn't get a single bid. I mentioned West Ham being interested a few weeks ago because they are definitely looking for right-back cover,” said Crook.

“Even Chelsea could come into it, with Reece James' injury problems. He can play at right and left-back, which would be ideal with Ben Chilwell spending time on the sidelines. It wouldn't surprise me if somebody tries to get Walker-Peters before the end of the window," he added.

Walker-Peters’ contract with the Saints expires in 2025 and he hasn’t signed a new deal so far.