Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues make Victor Osimhen decision; Reece James rules out Manchester City move, and more - November 18, 2023

Chelsea are hoping to get back to their best under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager was roped in this summer and has registered seven wins and four defeats in 15 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues have come to a decision regarding a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January. Elsewhere, Blues full-back Reece James is not interested in moving to Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 18, 2023:

Chelsea make Victor Osimhen decision

Chelsea have decided not to pursue Victor Osimhen this January, according to Fichajes.

The Blues' search for a new No. 9 has taken them to Naples, where Osimhen has lit up the Diego Armando Maradona stadium of late.

The Nigerian powered Napoli to the Serie A title last season, but his future at the club has been thrown up in the air recently. A controversial social media post by the Italian side has left the player unimpressed, and he's considering his future now.

The Blues are attentive to the situation, with Osimhen a long-term target at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old's contract with Napoli expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

The London giants were previously considering a move for Osimhen at the turn of the year. However, the Serie A champions want €150 million to part ways with the player, and Chelsea cannot afford that sum right now.

Interestingly, the Blues could return for the player next summer, when Osimhen enters the final year of his contract.

Reece James rules out Manchester City move

Reece James has no desire to leave Chelsea to join Manchester City, according to TEAMTALK.

The 23-year-old has been identified as a possible successor for Kyle Walker at the Etihad. The Manchester City man is 33 and is expected to slow down soon. James has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill his boots.

However, the 23-year-old doesn't want to leave the Blues to join another Premier League club. James is happy at Stamford Bridge and wants to in the Premier League as Chelsea captain.

However, the report also adds that a future move to Real Madrid, who also have eyes on the player, cannot be ruled out.

Santiago Gimenez advised against Stamford Bridge move

Journalist Tim Tempelaars has advised Santiago Bernabeu against a move to Chelsea.

The Mexican striker has been in red-hot form for Feyenoord recently. Fresh from helping the club win the Eredivisie last season, the 22-year-old has hit a higher gear this campaign.

Gimenez has 15 goals and three assists in 15 games across competitions this season, turning heads at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and have the Mexican in their wishlist. However, speaking on the VI ZSM podcast, Tempelaars said that Gimenez should stay with the Dutch club.

"Giménez is 22 years old and plays week in and week out. He plays under a trainer who is visibly making him much better. If you compare it with a year ago, he has made giant leaps. Who says that with another year Feyenoord doesn’t make any more giant leaps? He plays the Champions League. So which club do you want to go to to be able to do that?" said Tempelaars.

Tempelaars went on to justify his statement and remained sceptical about a move to the Blues or West Ham United.

“If you look at clubs in the current CL where he can play week in, week out. Then you come into the category Benfica, AC Milan. I think that is a step higher. I think Feyenoord can cash in well, could be a solution. I think Serie A is of better quality than the Eredivisie, so I won’t say strange things. In Portugal, certain teams do, some don’t," said Tempelaars.

He continued:

“But for example, Lazio, Serie A, should he go to Lazio? Feyenoord has shown that they can be at least equal. Another solution: That you go to a real top competition, Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, to a team that does not play the Champions League. But that does play against top teams in the Premier League every week. Then come you leave West Ham, Chelsea? I don’t know if you should want that. Those kinds of options.”

Gimenez could be an able replacement for the on-loan Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.