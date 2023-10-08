Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues monitoring Victor Osimhem; club ready to break the bank for Lois Openda, and more - October 8, 2023

Chelsea secured an impressive 4-1 comeback win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. Goals from Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson confirmed all three points, after an Ameen Al-Dakhil own goal had initiated the comeback.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close eye on striker Victor Osimhem's situation at Napoli. Elsewhere, the London giants are ready to sanction a colossal offer for RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 8, 2023:

Chelsea monitoring Victor Osimhem

Victor Osimhen’s future remains up in the air.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Victor Osimhen’s situation at Napoli, according to 90 Min.

The Nigerian striker has been a revelation for Napoli recently, powering them to the Serie A title last season. The 24-year-old has started the new campaign on a similar note, scoring five goals and setting up one more in nine games across competitions. However, his future is up in the air following a controversial post put up by his club, mocking him for a missed penalty.

The Blues are long-term admirers of Osimhen and have been linked with the player for a while. The London giants have suffered due to the lack of a proven goalscorer this season and have the Nigerian on their wislist.

Osimhen’s contract with the Serie A champions expires in 2025, but he's yet to sign an extension. If the 24-year-old decides not to sign a new deal in the wake of the recent events, Chelsea will be ready to move for him next summer.

Napoli could be forced to sell Osimhen for a cut-priced deal next year if he stalls an extension.

Blues ready to break the bank for Lois Openda

Lois Openda is wanted at Chelsea.

Chelsea are willing to break the bank for Lois Openda, according to Fichajes. The Belgian striker has been on a roll since joining RB Leipzig this summer, registering five goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions.

His efforts have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United are also interested in his signature. The Blues are working to further improve their attack in 2024, despite investing a fortune in the squad in recent transfer windows.

With Romelu Lukaku out of the picture, the London giants want a new face to support Christopher Nkunku in the final third. Openda has been identified as a target and is likely to cost around €90 million.

The Red Devils also have their eyes on the 23-year-old, but Chelsea are planning to outbid their Premier League rivals to get their man.

Mauricio Pochettino says his team are taking shape

Mauricio Pochettino is pleased with his team's performance against Burnley. The Argentinean took charge at Stamford Bridge this summer but has overseen a shaky start to his tenure.

However, his team have now won three games on the trot across competitions, sparking talk of a revival. Speaking to the club’s media after Saturday's win, Pochettino said that his squad simply needed time to get their act together.

"We were performing very well, but, of course, the players knew very well they needed to improve to add to the team better quality. That was only with time, beginning to know each other and to perform," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"We are recovering players now because we suffered too many issues, which also helps the team to increase the level.

"The competition is going to be tough, and it’s going to be tough for me to pick the team, but that is a thing that I love to do. I hope that happens soon."

Pochettino also stressed the importance of being consistent to get the best out of his squad.

"Always in football it’s about performance and the players need to feel that they deserve to play.

"If we want to be consistent and fight for big things we need to be consistent every single game. That is going to need good competition between them," said Pochettino.

The Argentinian concluded:

"We have a very talented squad, but at the moment, for different reasons we could not used all the potential of the squad. Bad luck in some situations, but, I think, with time we are going to be in the position we want to be in.

"When the players are all fit, it’s going to be massive competition, and it’s going to be good for the team to keep the level that we need if we want to fight for big things.”

Pochettino will be eager to make the most of the international break as he aims to build on the Blues' recent momentum.