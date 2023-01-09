Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues need Joao Felix, says former player; club in touch with Romeo Lavia agent, and more - January 9, 2023

Chelsea were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Manchester City on Sunday (January 8). A Riyad Mahrez brace and goals from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Graham Potter's wards at the Etihad.

Meanwhile, former Blues striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reckons the club need Joao Felix. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has said that the London giants are in regular contact with Romeo Lavia's agent.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 9, 2023:

Chelsea need Joao Felix, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Joao Felix (left) is expected to be on the move this month.

Chelsea need Joao Felix more than Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The Portuguese forward is a target for Potter this month, with the English manager eager to strengthen his attack to get the season back on track. The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at Atletico Madrid recently, and the La Liga giants are ready to let him go.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: “Chelsea need to do business across the whole front three and they need also do business in midfield so Joao Felix would suit Chelsea most.” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: “Chelsea need to do business across the whole front three and they need also do business in midfield so Joao Felix would suit Chelsea most.”

The Gunners and Red Devils are also monitoring the player with interest. However, speaking to Betway, Hasselbaink said that the player is most suited to his former club.

"Arsenal don’t need Joao Felix; they need a different kind of profile. Man United need an out-and-out striker; they have enough wingers, and Chelsea are more in need, but it depends which position they see him playing in. Chelsea need to do business across the whole front three, and they need also do business in midfield, so Joao Felix would suit Chelsea most," said Hasselbaink.

Felix has registered five goals and three assists in 19 appearances across competitions for Los Rojiblancos this season.

Blues in touch with Romeo Lavia agent, according to Simon Phillips

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in regular contact with Romeo Lavia’s agent, according to Simon Phillips.

Potter is looking to upgrade his options in the middle of the park owing to the uncertain future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. Both players are set to become free agents at the end of the season, as they have not signed an extension yet.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger Contact with the agent of Romeo Lavia remains open, and those conversations are about a potential move this month.



Noise has increased on Lavia this week among my sources.



#CFC



(@siphillipssport) Contact with the agent of Romeo Lavia remains open, and those conversations are about a potential move this month.Noise has increased on Lavia this week among my sources. 🚨 Contact with the agent of Romeo Lavia remains open, and those conversations are about a potential move this month.Noise has increased on Lavia this week among my sources.#CFC(@siphillipssport) https://t.co/XdQaSVpywX

Lavia is among a host of players currently monitored by the Blues. The 19-year-old joined Southampton from Manchester City in the summer but is already wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants are pushing to secure his signature this month to stay ahead of the competition.

"There’s contact with Lavia that’s still going on. There’s regular contact with his agent. So, Chelsea are sensing an opportunity to try and get him this window. If not, it will be in the summer because Manchester City have that buyback clause on him. I think that comes in possibly in the summer, so Chelsea again trying to get ahead of the competition with him," said Phillips.

The Belgian has appeared ten times for the Saints this season, scoring once.

Chelsea considering Marcus Thuram move, says Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Thuram (right) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Marcus Thuram, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has been a revelation for Borussia Monchengladbach this season but is in the final six months of his contract. The Bundesliga giants would like him to extend his stay but are yet to convince him to pen a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Thuram will consider all his options as he won’t extend contract with Borussia and he’d be free in June. Chelsea consider Marcus Thuram as big opportunity on the market — with further talks to take place in the next days to discuss conditions and price tag for January.Thuram will consider all his options as he won’t extend contract with Borussia and he’d be free in June. Chelsea consider Marcus Thuram as big opportunity on the market — with further talks to take place in the next days to discuss conditions and price tag for January. 🔵 #CFCThuram will consider all his options as he won’t extend contract with Borussia and he’d be free in June. https://t.co/U7d3dAOK45

The 25-year-old’s contract situation has generated interest from quite a few clubs across Europe. The Blues are working to improve Potter’s options in attack and have set their sights on Thuram.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants want to complete a deal for the player in January.

"Chelsea are exploring the price tag and conditions of the deal as they appreciate Thuram; it’s one of the options they have in the list. They’re waiting for Borussia to make a price. There are really many clubs interested in Thuram as free agent, from Inter to Aston Villa; but Chelsea would do the deal now, depending on the conditions. I don’t think it’s linked to the Mudryk deal," wrote Romano.

Thuram has scored 13 goals and set up four more in 17 games across competitions for Monchengladbach this season.

Poll : 0 votes