Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer 4-year deal to Barcelona attacker; Saul Niguez pens heartfelt letter to club, and more - 8 June 2022

Chelsea are likely to make quite a few changes to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to move on from the disappointment of the recently concluded season.

The Blues won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, they lost to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League. They also lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted a four-year contract to a Barcelona attacker. Elsewhere, Saul Niguez has penned a heartfelt letter to the London giants, their fans and his teammates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8 June 2022:

Chelsea offer 4-year deal to Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea have tabled a four-year contract for Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The French forward's contract with Barcelona runs out this month. The Blaugrana have struggled to convince the 25-year-old to sign an extension so far. The Blues are among the clubs eager to win the race for his signature.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



-



chelsea-news.co/2022/06/likes-… “He likes the idea of going to Chelsea. So, the bits all seem to be falling into place. Chelsea obviously are looking to make an impact back in the market this summer." @DeanJonesSoccer on Ousmane Dembele “He likes the idea of going to Chelsea. So, the bits all seem to be falling into place. Chelsea obviously are looking to make an impact back in the market this summer."- @DeanJonesSoccer on Ousmane Dembelechelsea-news.co/2022/06/likes-… https://t.co/Fh3o0kR1JZ

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants to be reunited with his former player at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants have tabled a four-year contract for the Frenchman. Dembele was previously wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the Ligue 1 champions have now left the race.

If the Blaugrana fail to tie Dembele down to a new deal, Chelsea could have a clear run at the player this summer.

Saul Niguez pens heartfelt letter to Blues

Saul Niguez will return to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Saul Niguez has penned a heartfelt goodbye to his Blues teammates.

The Spanish midfielder failed to make a mark after joining Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer. The London giants have opted not to sign him permanently, so Niguez will now return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Saúl will return to Atléti and he will decide his future soon after many proposals received last summer. Chelsea have confirmed to Atletico Madrid few weeks ago that they won't trigger the buy option clause worth €35m for Saúl Ñíguez.Saúl will return to Atléti and he will decide his future soon after many proposals received last summer. Chelsea have confirmed to Atletico Madrid few weeks ago that they won't trigger the buy option clause worth €35m for Saúl Ñíguez. 🔵 #CFC Saúl will return to Atléti and he will decide his future soon after many proposals received last summer.

In a post shared on social media, Niguez expressed his gratitude to the Blues, their fans and his teammates.

"I’m writing to take my leave of you. I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure. Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy. Little by little things got better. Everything in life serves to improve and learn, and that’s what I take from this adventure," wrote Saul.

He continued:

"I’d like to thank the club for trying to take care of every detail to make me feel at home. I’d also like to give recognition to each worker, thank you. Thank you for making this club much bigger. Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful. Thanks to all the staff for making it possible for me to win titles with the blue shirt."

He added:

"But above all, I wanted to thank my teammates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you!”

Charlie Nicolas criticises Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour has been urged to improve his performances.

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicolas has criticised Billy Gilmour for his performances with the Scotland national team. The 20-year-old is highly rated at Chelsea and is tipped to have a great future.

However, in his column in the Scottish Daily Express, Nicolas warned that Gilmour must improve or risk becoming the next Barry Bannan. The 32-year-old Bannan was also highly rated as a youngster but failed to live up to expectations.

"Billy Gilmour is a talented player but if he is not careful he could end up becoming the next Barry Bannan. Gilmour is a tidy footballer but he has to offer more and we need to stop making him out to be our saviour. He struggled in the play-off because he didn't get on the ball enough - and when he did it was square pass, square pass," said Nicolas.

He added:

"Let's hope he can make a greater impact than Bannan - another physically small midfelder who did OK for a few seasons but failed to hit the heights everyone hoped."

