Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offer player-plus-cash for Andre Onana; Romelu Lukaku wants to leave, and more - June 5, 2023

Chelsea have a vital summer ahead of them following a highly disappointing 2022-23 season. With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, the Blues will look to invest wisely in the market to improve their squad.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to submit a player-plus-cash offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Elsewhere, striker Romelu Lukaku has no desire to play at Stamford Bridge next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 5, 2023:

Chelsea player-plus-cash for Andre Onana

Chelsea are ready to include Kalidou Koulibaly in their offer for Andre Onana, according to La Repubblica via Sempre Inter.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a target for the Blues this summer, but prising him away from Inter Milan is proving to be difficult. Onana joined the Nerazzurri on a Bosman move last summer and has been very impressive.

His form has captured the attention of the London giants, who want a new goalkeeper this summer. Chelsea have already offered Kepa Arrizabalaga as a part of their proposal but have failed to convince Inter. The Blues are now ready to use Koulibaly to sweeten a deal for Onana.

The Senegalese defender has a stellar record in Italy but has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer from Napoli. The London giants are already looking to cash in on the 31-year-old and will offer him the opportunity to head back to Serie A this year.

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave

Romelu Lukaku wants an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Belgian striker spent the season on loan at Inter Milan but is scheduled to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the month. With Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge at the club, it was previously believed that Lukaku could be afforded another run with the Blues.

The London giants have struggled in front of goal this season and lack a proper No. 9 to spearhead the attack. The Belgian could be the solution to their woes, but he hasn’t been in his element in recent seasons. However, the 30-year-old has no desire to put on the Chelsea shirt again and has already informed Pochettino that he wants to leave.

As such, Lukaku might have come to the end of the road of his association with the Blues. The Nerrazzuri are in talks with the London giants to chalk out another year-long loan deal for the striker.

Gabriel Slonina eager to prove himself in Premier League

Gabriel Slonina is eager to test himself in the Premier League. The US international goalkeeper has caught the eye with the youth team at Chelsea this season.

He's yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blues since arriving last summer. However, with the 19-year-old is highly rated at Cobham and is expected to push for a place in the starting XI soon.

Speaking recently, Slonina said that he joined the London giants, as he was impressed by the development plan presented by the club.

"When Chelsea gained interest and started to want me to sign to the club, that was a huge milestone for me. The development plan that they showed me and how their coaching staff was super engaged and showing me where I need to improve was part of the reasons I wanted to go there," said Slonina.

He continued:

"For me, that was the most important thing, having that sense of comfort knowing that I'm going to a place that really wants me there."

The teenager added that adapting to the rigours of the Premier League will improve him as a player.

"I got a good stretch of games in the MLS, but now training with guys that are playing in the Premier League is a big different level. Being around that type of environment I think I have to adapt to it, to start to perform in training and in games, I need to adapt to that level, it's only making me better," said Slonina.

Chelsea are in the market for a new No. 1, but Slonina could get his senior debut soon if he continues to impress.

