Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues offered chance to sign Villarreal defender; Sevilla reject €55 million offer for Jules Kounde, and more - July 20, 2022

Chelsea will look to continue their preparations for the new season when they face Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium. Manager Thomas Tuchel has added Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to his roster this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been offered a chance to sign a Villarreal defender. Elsewhere, Sevilla have rejected a €55 million offer for Jules Kounde. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 20, 2022:

Chelsea offered chance to sign Pau Torres

Pau Torres could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Pau Torres, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Spanish defender is reportedly looking for a way out of Villarreal this summer. His agents have offered his services to the Blues as well as Manchester City. Juventus were also interested in the defender but are prioritising a move for Gleison Bremer.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News Pau #Torres : His management is in talks with several clubs. He was offered to #CFC and Manchester City. There were also talks with Juventus but Juventus is pushing a lot for Bremer according to @DiMarzio . Price tag for Torres around €52-55m. Top defender! @SkySportDE News Pau #Torres: His management is in talks with several clubs. He was offered to #CFC and Manchester City. There were also talks with Juventus but Juventus is pushing a lot for Bremer according to @DiMarzio. Price tag for Torres around €52-55m. Top defender! @SkySportDE 🇪🇸

Maenwhile, Tuchel has added Kalidou Koulibaly to his roster this summer but is in the market for another centre-back. Torres has been rock-solid for the Yellow Submarine recently and could be a fine option for the London giants to indulge in. The 25-year-old is likely to cost around €52-55 million.

Sevilla reject €55 million offer for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Sevilla have turned down a €55 million offer from Chelsea for Jules Kounde, according to Goal Spain via The Hard Tackle. The Blues are long-term admirers of the French defender but failed to sign him last summer. Tuchel is eager to get his man this year as he looks to address multiple departures from his backline.

The London giants are locked in negotiations with Sevilla to facilitate a move ahead of the new season. However, their first offer for the 23-year-old has been rejected, as the La Liga side want €65 million to part with their prized asset. Barcelona are also in the race to sign Kounde, and the latest development could be music to their ears.

Nevertheless, the Blues are expected to return with an improved offer to land the Frenchman.

Kai Havertz opens up on Raheem Sterling's arrival at Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling (right) has moved to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kai Havertz has heaped praise on Raheem Sterling. The Englishman left Manchester City to join Chelsea this summer. The 27-year-old is expected to become a regular under Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking recently, as quoted by The Metro, Havertz said that Sterling's arrival would help the Blues.

"We all know that he is a great player. I saw a stat about him that he has had the most goals and assists for Man City in the last five years or something like that. That tells the whole story of him. He was a great player for City and the national team as well, hopefully, he can keep up his level here. For me and of course, for everyone, he is going to help," said Havertz.

He added:

"I think in every game you can see that. I know the game against England at the Euros, he played well. You can see his quality here already, and it’s been just a few days. You can see in training how good he is, how fast he is. He is definitely going to help us."

With Romelu Lukau offloaded to Inter Milan and the Blues yet to sign a replacement, Havertz could once again be utilised as a number nine. The German has revealed that he enjoyed operating in the position at the fag end of last season.

"I’ve played a lot of positions over the years, but last season, I played a lot as a no.9, and it’s a position I like very much. If I look back four years ago, I could never have imagined playing there. But the last two years, I’ve played it more often, and I like the position," said Havertz.

