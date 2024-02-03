Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues optimistic about Victor Osimhem move; Newcastle want Conor Gallagher, and more - February 3, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (February 4). The London giants are coming off a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Liverpool in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blues are optimistic about securing the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have set their sights on Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 3, 2024:

Chelsea optimistic about Victor Osimhem move

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain confident of winning the race for Victor Osimhen this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown. The Nigerian striker is a sought-after man this year after a superb run with Napoli. Osimhen powered the Italian side to the Serie A title last season, earning admirers at clubs across Europe.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season as well, registering eight goals and three assists in 18 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with a new No. 9 one of the most pressing needs.

The London giants would ideally want a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is out on loan to AS Roma and unlikely to return. Osimhen is apparently the Blues’ preferred choice, but Arsenal are also hot on his heels.

Brown, though, told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could go all-out for Osimhen this summer.

“I think if a striker joins Chelsea today it's going to be more of a stop-gap signing rather than a high-profile one. There's no chance they get someone like Osimhen this late in the window and they're still in for him.

"They regard themselves as favourites if he is to leave in the summer. I think they're willing to wait and try hard for that one,” said Brown.

The Nigerian signed a new deal with Napoli in December and will likely cost a fortune.

Newcastle United want Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is wanted at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United have set their sights on Conor Gallagher, according to the Athletic.

The English midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea but is yet to sign a new deal. The Blues are reportedly willing to cash in on him this year. Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, registering 29 appearances across competitions, including 26 starts.

The Magpies are pleased with his efforts and are likely to attempt a move at the end of the season. The Englishman was heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Spurs could also return for the 23-year-old this summer, but Chelsea could be tempted to tie him down to a new deal if he continues his good form.

Armando Broja backed to excel at Fulham

Armando Broja has temporarily moved to Fulham.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has backed Armando Broja to flourish at Craven Cottage.

The Albanian striker joined Fulham on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday, ending his Stamford Bridge nightmare. Broja has struggled for chances at Chelsea this season and is apparently not part of Pochettino’s plans.

Collymore told Caught Offside that the 22-year-old is perfect for the Cottagers.

“He’s a player who has outrageous pace, so his presence up front will help Fulham hit teams on the counter-attack.

"From what I have seen of Fulham, they have absolutely no problems creating chances and breaking sides down, but they’ve struggled with putting the ball in the back of the net, but Broja is a player capable of doing that week-in-week-out, so I am expecting good things from him in the second half the season,” said Collymore.

Broja has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Blues this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

